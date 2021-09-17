Global $28.98 Bn Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Markets to 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Stainless-Steel Pipes and Tubes Market was valued at USD 28.98 billion in the year 2020.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has affected the global economy of various sectors, including the oil & gas, manufacturing, automotive, and power generation industries in multiple ways. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain of the steel industry and has negatively influenced the exploration and production activities in the industry. The current COVID-19 pandemic caused a sudden and sharp decline in economic activity and steel consumption globally.

Increasing energy demand, vehicle production and rise in construction activities in emerging economies is expected to boost the demand of stainless-steel pipes and tubes. Meanwhile, the demand is offset by the economic slowdown in developed regions which is anticipated to remain for further few years.

Additionally, the growing efforts by companies to boost the production of oil and gas from the mature fields are projected to further drive the market growth. Moreover, rising expenditure in the upstream and operation activities from the integrated oil firms and national oil companies is boosting the need for Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes in the industry, which is, in turn, driving the market demand.

Manufacturers in the stainless-steel pipes market are keen on producing stainless steel welded pipes that are tailored for specific industries. Top players in in the stainless-steel welded pipes market have ramped up their research and development efforts to cater to specialized needs of these end-use industries. Such a strategy might help catapult them to a highly competitive pedestal in near future.

Scope of the Report:

The report analyses the Stainless-Steel Pipes and Tubes Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Stainless-Steel Pipes and Tubes Market by volume (Million Tonnes).

The report presents the analysis of Stainless-Steel Pipes and Tubes market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Stainless-Steel Pipes and Tubes Market by Product Type (Welded, Seamless).

The report analyses the Stainless-Steel Pipes and Tubes Market by End User (Automotive, Industrial & Power, Oil & Gas, Civil Construction, Water & Waste Water, Others).

The Global Stainless-Steel Pipes and Tubes Market has been analysed By Country ( United States , Canada , Mexico , Germany , France , Italy , China , India , Japan , South Korea ).

, , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type, by End User.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

Arcelor Mittal

United States Steel Corporation

Tata Steel Group

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes

Jindal Saw Ltd.

Choo Bee Group.

Kobe Steel , Ltd.

, Ltd. Northwest Pipe Company

Tubacex Group

Sandvik AB

