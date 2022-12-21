Global 2G/3G/4G Communication Test Sets Market Report 2022-2027: Roll-out of 5G Technologies Driving Demand

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Communication Test Sets for 2G/3G/4G Market, By Communication System (Wired, Wireless), By Test Type, By End User Industry By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global communication test sets for 2G/3G/4G market is expected to witness growth at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Factors such as favorable government initiatives to enhance connectivity in rural areas and the expected roll-out of 5G technology are primarily driving the demand for the global communication test sets for 2G/3G/4G market.



Also, the increased demand for high internet traffic and fast connect and disconnect connectors are expected to fuel the global communication test sets for 2G/3G/4G market growth in the coming years.



The global communication test sets for 2G/3G/4G market are segmented into communication system, test type, end user industry, regional distribution, and Competitive Landscape.



Based on the end user industry, the market is divided into IT & Telecommunication, automotive, defense, entertainment, and others. The automotive industry is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period. Safety standards for vehicles imposed by the government of major regions and the implementation of advanced technologies in vehicles are driving the segment demand.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay ahead in the market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze historical growth in market size of global communication test sets for 2G/3G/4G market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global communication test sets for 2G/3G/4G market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast global communication test sets for 2G/3G/4G market based on communication system, test type, end user industry, regional distribution, and Competitive Landscape.

To identify drivers and challenges for global communication test sets for 2G/3G/4G market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global communication test sets for 2G/3G/4G market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for global communication test sets for 2G/3G/4G market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of global communication test sets for 2G/3G/4G.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global communication test sets for 2G/3G/4G market.

Anritsu Corp

Fortive Corp

EXFO Inc

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Agilent Technologies Inc

Ixia Technologies International Limited

Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Spirent Communications Plc

Danaher Corporation

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Communication Test Sets for 2G/3G/4G Market, By Communication System:

Wired

Wireless

Communication Test Sets for 2G/3G/4G Market, By Test Type:

Network Assurance Test

Lab and Manufacturing Test

Field Network Test

Enterprise Test

Communication Test Sets for 2G/3G/4G Market, By End User Industry:

IT & Telecommunication

Automotive

Defense

Entertainment

Others

Communication Test Sets for 2G/3G/4G Market, By Region:

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

