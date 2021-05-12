Global $3.16 Billion Silicone Surfactants Markets to 2028: Foaming Agents, Emulsifiers, Wetting Agents, Defoaming Agents, & Dispersants

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicone Surfactants Market Size, Trends & Analysis, By Product Type (Water Soluble, Oil Soluble), By Application (Foaming Agents, Emulsifiers, Wetting Agents, Defoaming Agents, Dispersants, Others), By End-Use (Construction, Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Textile, Agriculture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silicone surfactants market size is expected to reach USD 3,161.5 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Growing adoption of silicone surfactants in some of the top-selling products such as personal care and home care products, textiles, fungicides, and herbicides, among various others is a key factor driving market revenue growth.



Constant focus of manufacturers on research and findings such as enhance efficiency of micro-emulsions, and self-assembly of large molecules, resulting in increasing number of product applications



Product advantages including lowering surface-tension in an improved way as compared to conventional nonionic surfactants, which is resulting in increasing preference for the product in various applications. This, coupled with increasing consumption in end-use industries such as personal care products, construction, etc. are major factors driving market growth in terms of revenue.



Surfactants (surface active agents) are compounds that have ability to lower surface and interfacial tensions between two liquids or between a liquid and a solid. Surfactants act as foaming agents, wetting agents, emulsifiers, detergents, and dispersants, and is widely used as one of the components in insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides, which need to possess super spreading and extra wetting characteristics.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the type segments, the water soluble segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, due to growing consumption of water-based surfactants in skincare products, and rapidly increasing sales of personal care products. The oil soluble segment is expected to register comparatively low revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the end-use segments, the personal care segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, and is expected to contribute major revenue share during the forecast period. The agriculture segment is expected to follow the personal care segment in terms of revenue share.

The Asia Pacific silicone surfactants market accounted for major revenue share in 2020, and is expected to register significantly high revenue CAGR over the forecast period, due to increasing dependency on agriculture sector for higher GDP in countries in the region, coupled with high adoption of silicone surfactants for production of insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 - 2028



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Silicone Surfactants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Silicone Surfactants Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising demand for Polyurethane (PU) Foams

4.2.2.2. Expansion of the cosmetics sector and increasing demand for personal care products

4.2.2.3. Strict government regulation on toxic products

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Silicone surfactant's high cost

4.2.3.2. Limited awareness about the product

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Silicone Surfactants Market By Product Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Water-soluble

5.3. Oil-soluble



Chapter 6. Silicone Surfactants Market By Application Insights & Trends

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Foaming Agents

6.3. Emulsifiers

6.4. Wetting Agents

6.5. Defoaming Agents

6.6. Dispersants



Chapter 7. Silicone Surfactants Market By End-Use Insights & Trends

7.1. End-Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Construction

7.3. Personal Care

7.4. Paints & Coatings

7.5. Textile

7.6. Agriculture



Chapter 8. Silicone Surfactants Market Regional Outlook

8.1. Silicone Surfactants Market share By Region, 2021 & 2028



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

DOW Corning Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Wacker Chemie AG

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Innospec Inc.

Ele Corporation

Siltech Corporation

Supreme Silicones

Elkem SA

