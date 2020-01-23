Global $3.1Bn 5G Smart Antennas Market Outlook, 2024 - SIMO, MISO & MIMO Markets Will Reach $1.9Mn, $1.6Mn & $1.3Mn, Respectively

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Smart Antennas Market Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market briefing report provides a 5G smart antenna market update including a focus on technologies, techniques, and emerging antenna vendors. It includes forecasts for global and regional 5G smart antenna market 2020-2025.



The anticipated global market for SIMO (Single Input Multiple Output), MISO (Multiple Input Single Output), and MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) 5G smart antennas will be $1.9M, $1.6M, and $1.3M respectively by 2024. These systems will support a variety of applications including many advanced enterprise solutions and industrial automation services.



The report sees the global market for switched multi-beam 5G smart antenna solutions reaching $3.1B by 2024. However, adaptive array systems will grow over 50% faster than multi-beam technology, eventually overtaking market share.

Key Topics Covered



1. 5G Smart Antenna Technologies



2. 5G Smart Antenna Techniques



3. 5G Smart Antenna Companies to Watch

3.1. Airrays

3.2. Anokiwave

3.3. Artemis

3.4. Fractal Antenna Systems

3.5. Fractus Antennas

3.6. Gapwaves

3.7. Maja Systems

3.8. Metawave

3.9. Movandi

3.10. Pabellon

3.11. Pivotal CommWaveare

3.12. Radio Stripes (Ericsson)

3.13. SatixFy



4. Forecasts

4.1. Global Aggregate 5G Smart Antenna Market 2020-2025

4.2. Global 5G Smart Antenna Market Forecast by Type and Technology 2020-2025

4.3. Regional 5G Smart Antenna Market Forecast 2020-2025

