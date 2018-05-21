Global $3.37 Billion Wearable Display Market Report 2018-2023 - A Major Market Driver is Increasing Use of Flexible OLED Displays in Smartwatches

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Wearable Display Market by Product Type (Smart Bands, Smartwatches, Head-Mounted Displays), Display Technology (LED-Backlit LCD, OLED), Panel Type (Rigid, Flexible, Microdisplay), Display Size, Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The wearable display market is expected to be valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.37 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 20.33% between 2018 and 2023.
The increased use of flexible OLED displays in smartwatches, rising demand for OLED display for use in smart wearable devices, and technological shift and development of energy-efficient and high-specification display products are driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as high costs associated with new display technology-based products and high power consumption by wearable devices are restraining the growth of the market.
Increasing use of AR HMDs or smart glasses in enterprise and industry applications is expected to drive the growth of the market for OLED-based head mounted displays. Moreover, AR can be used to teach complex maintenance procedures for factory equipment - overlaying animation-based instructions and reference materials directly onto the physical gear. Many AR HMD or smart glass manufacturers are expected to target the enterprise and industry segment in the coming years.
The wearable display market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of major display panel and brand product manufacturers in the region - companies usually launch their products or technologies in their respective regions. Early exposure to the latest display products is driving the growth of the market in APAC.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.3.1 Markets Covered
1.3.2 Years Considered for Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 List of Major Secondary Sources
2.1.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Primary Interviews With Experts
2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights
2.1.2.4 Breakdown of Primaries
2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.1.1 Approach for Capturing Market Share By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand-Side)
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2.1 Approach for Capturing Market Share By Top-Down Analysis (Supply-Side)
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Wearable Display Market
4.2 Wearable Display Market, By Product Type
4.3 Wearable Display Market, By Display Size
4.4 Wearable Display Market, By Panel Type
4.5 Wearable Display Market in APAC, By Product Type and Country (2017)
4.6 Wearable Display Market, By Vertical (2017-2023)
4.7 Wearable Display Market, By Geography (2017)
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased Use of Flexible OLED Displays in Smartwatches
5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for OLED Display in Smart Wearable Devices
5.2.1.3 Technological Shift and Development of Energy-Efficient and High-Specification Display Products
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Costs Associated With New Display Technology-Based Products
5.2.2.2 High Power Consumption and Efficiency in Wearable Devices
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of AR/VR Devices
5.2.3.2 Development of Micro-LED Displays for Smart Wearable Devices
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Latency in AR/VR Systems
5.3 Industry Trends
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.4.1 Research and Development
5.4.2 Panel Manufacturing
5.4.3 Product Development
5.5 High Growth Opportunities
6 Wearable Display Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Smart Bands/Activity Trackers
6.3 Smartwatches
6.4 Head-Mounted Displays
6.4.1 Augmented Reality
6.4.2 Virtual Reality
7 Wearable Display Market, By Display Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 LED-Backlit LCD
7.3 OLED
8 Wearable Display Market, By Panel Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Rigid
8.3 Flexible
8.4 Microdisplay
9 Wearable Display Market, By Display Size (Diagonal)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Less Than 1 Inch
9.3 1 to 2 Inches
9.4 More Than 2 Inches
10 Wearable Display Market, By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Consumer
10.2.1 Gaming
10.2.2 Entertainment
10.2.3 Sports
10.2.4 Others
10.3 Military & Defense
10.4 Healthcare
10.5 Enterprise and Industry
10.6 Commercial
10.6.1 Advertising, Marketing, and Branding
10.6.2 Retail
10.6.3 Tourism
10.7 Others
10.7.1 Education & Training
10.7.2 Public Safety
11 Wearable Display Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.3 South Korea
11.4.4 Rest of APAC
11.5 Rest of the World
11.5.1 Middle East
11.5.2 Africa
11.5.3 South America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Key Players in the Wearable Display Market
12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends
12.4 Competitive Scenario
12.4.1 Product Launches and Developments
12.4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
12.4.3 Expansions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Samsung Electronics
13.1.2 LG Display
13.1.3 AU Optronics
13.1.4 Japan Display
13.1.5 Sharp (Foxconn)
13.1.6 BOE Technology
13.1.7 Tianma Microelectronics
13.1.8 Kopin Corporation
13.1.9 Truly Semiconductors
13.1.10 Emagin Corporation
13.2 Other Important Players
13.2.1 Hannstar Display
13.2.2 Varitronix International
13.2.3 TCL Display Technology
13.2.4 Yunnan Olightek
13.2.5 Lumus Vision
13.3 Key Innovators
13.3.1 Dresden Microdisplay
13.3.2 Jasper Display
13.3.3 Raontech
13.3.4 E Ink
13.3.5 Neovel Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hbt8wt/global_3_37?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-3-37-billion-wearable-display-market-report-2018-2023---a-major-market-driver-is-increasing-use-of-flexible-oled-displays-in-smartwatches-300651805.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article