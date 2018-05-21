Global $3.37 Billion Wearable Display Market Report 2018-2023 - A Major Market Driver is Increasing Use of Flexible OLED Displays in Smartwatches

The wearable display market is expected to be valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.37 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 20.33% between 2018 and 2023.

The increased use of flexible OLED displays in smartwatches, rising demand for OLED display for use in smart wearable devices, and technological shift and development of energy-efficient and high-specification display products are driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as high costs associated with new display technology-based products and high power consumption by wearable devices are restraining the growth of the market.

Increasing use of AR HMDs or smart glasses in enterprise and industry applications is expected to drive the growth of the market for OLED-based head mounted displays. Moreover, AR can be used to teach complex maintenance procedures for factory equipment - overlaying animation-based instructions and reference materials directly onto the physical gear. Many AR HMD or smart glass manufacturers are expected to target the enterprise and industry segment in the coming years.

The wearable display market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of major display panel and brand product manufacturers in the region - companies usually launch their products or technologies in their respective regions. Early exposure to the latest display products is driving the growth of the market in APAC.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 List of Major Secondary Sources

2.1.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Interviews With Experts

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.4 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach for Capturing Market Share By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand-Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach for Capturing Market Share By Top-Down Analysis (Supply-Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Wearable Display Market

4.2 Wearable Display Market, By Product Type

4.3 Wearable Display Market, By Display Size

4.4 Wearable Display Market, By Panel Type

4.5 Wearable Display Market in APAC, By Product Type and Country (2017)

4.6 Wearable Display Market, By Vertical (2017-2023)

4.7 Wearable Display Market, By Geography (2017)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Use of Flexible OLED Displays in Smartwatches

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for OLED Display in Smart Wearable Devices

5.2.1.3 Technological Shift and Development of Energy-Efficient and High-Specification Display Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs Associated With New Display Technology-Based Products

5.2.2.2 High Power Consumption and Efficiency in Wearable Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of AR/VR Devices

5.2.3.2 Development of Micro-LED Displays for Smart Wearable Devices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Latency in AR/VR Systems

5.3 Industry Trends

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Research and Development

5.4.2 Panel Manufacturing

5.4.3 Product Development

5.5 High Growth Opportunities



6 Wearable Display Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Smart Bands/Activity Trackers

6.3 Smartwatches

6.4 Head-Mounted Displays

6.4.1 Augmented Reality

6.4.2 Virtual Reality



7 Wearable Display Market, By Display Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 LED-Backlit LCD

7.3 OLED



8 Wearable Display Market, By Panel Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rigid

8.3 Flexible

8.4 Microdisplay



9 Wearable Display Market, By Display Size (Diagonal)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Less Than 1 Inch

9.3 1 to 2 Inches

9.4 More Than 2 Inches



10 Wearable Display Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Consumer

10.2.1 Gaming

10.2.2 Entertainment

10.2.3 Sports

10.2.4 Others

10.3 Military & Defense

10.4 Healthcare

10.5 Enterprise and Industry

10.6 Commercial

10.6.1 Advertising, Marketing, and Branding

10.6.2 Retail

10.6.3 Tourism

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Education & Training

10.7.2 Public Safety



11 Wearable Display Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 South Korea

11.4.4 Rest of APAC

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 Middle East

11.5.2 Africa

11.5.3 South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Players in the Wearable Display Market

12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 Product Launches and Developments

12.4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

12.4.3 Expansions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Samsung Electronics

13.1.2 LG Display

13.1.3 AU Optronics

13.1.4 Japan Display

13.1.5 Sharp (Foxconn)

13.1.6 BOE Technology

13.1.7 Tianma Microelectronics

13.1.8 Kopin Corporation

13.1.9 Truly Semiconductors

13.1.10 Emagin Corporation

13.2 Other Important Players

13.2.1 Hannstar Display

13.2.2 Varitronix International

13.2.3 TCL Display Technology

13.2.4 Yunnan Olightek

13.2.5 Lumus Vision

13.3 Key Innovators

13.3.1 Dresden Microdisplay

13.3.2 Jasper Display

13.3.3 Raontech

13.3.4 E Ink

13.3.5 Neovel Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hbt8wt/global_3_37?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-3-37-billion-wearable-display-market-report-2018-2023---a-major-market-driver-is-increasing-use-of-flexible-oled-displays-in-smartwatches-300651805.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

