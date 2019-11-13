Global $3.56 Billion Probiotic Ingredients (Bacteria, Yeast) Market to 2025: Key Players are Ganeden, Probiotical Biocodex, Sabinsa, BioGaia, Chr. Hansen Holding, and Lallemand

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Probiotic Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report Analysis By Ingredients (Bacteria, Yeast), By Application, By End Use, By Form, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global probiotic ingredients market size is projected to reach USD 3.56 billion by 2025



It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness regarding preventive healthcare has emerged as a key market driver. Probiotics play a great role in preventive healthcare as they prevent the occurrence of a disease by strengthening the immune system of the body.



Another significant factor bolstering the product demand across the globe is the increasing investments by key market players in R&D activities with respect to the development of efficient probiotic strains. There have been advancements in the delivery systems used for delivering probiotics in the human body. Efficient strains have been developed that work in compatibility with these delivery systems. This allows a high number of probiotics to reach the body parts such as the intestines, thus increasing their effectiveness.



Companies have developed and identified proprietary strains for specific applications. These strains meet different requirements possessed by different medical conditions. Lactobacillus fermentum VRI-003 PCC and Lactobacillus rhamnosus HN001 are used to cure Eczema. Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM and Bifidobacterium animalis lactis Bi-07 strains are used to cure cold. Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus reuteri RC-14, and Lactobacillus rhamnosus GR-1 are effective for treating vaginal infection.



Europe emerged as the largest probiotic ingredients market in 2018, with a revenue of USD 742.2 million. Rising awareness concerning gut and immune health, prevalence of gut-related diseases, and the presence of geriatric population are some of the key factors contributing significantly to the regional market growth. Increasing consumption of animal probiotic ingredients is anticipated to further fuel the regional expansion. Increasing focus on mortality reduction and growth of animals coupled with the need for feed conversion efficiency is expected to trigger the regional demand.



The market participants have been engaging in mergers and acquisitions in a bid to increase their market share. For instance, in December 2017, Royal DSM, a science-based company headquartered in Netherlands announced the acquisition of Biocare Copenhagen A/S, a Denmark-based food supplements manufacturing and supplying company. The acquisition was intended to expand the former's product offerings of probiotic gut health ingredients.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of ingredient, bacteria emerged as the largest segment with a revenue of USD 1.74 billion in 2018. The segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period

in 2018. The segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period In terms of application, probiotic dietary supplements segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period, attributable to the increasing demand for these supplements from various industries including pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and functional supplements

In terms of end use, human probiotics segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period, with animal probiotics segment at a distant second. Advancement in oral probiotic market has contributed to the growth of the human probiotics segment

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. Led by countries such as India, China, and Japan, the Asia Pacific probiotic ingredients market is driven by the increasing adoption of the product predominantly in infant formula

is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. Led by countries such as , , and , the probiotic ingredients market is driven by the increasing adoption of the product predominantly in infant formula The market is highly competitive with a sizable number of domestic and international players sharing the market space. Product innovation and mergers and acquisitions are among the key strategies deployed by prominent players to withstand competition

The key market participants are Ganeden, Inc., Probiotical S.p.A., Biocodex, Inc., Sabinsa Corporation, BioGaia AB, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, and Lallemand, Inc. among others

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Related Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1 Major Raw Material Analysis

3.3.1.2 Procurement Best Practices

3.3.2 Manufacturing trends

3.3.2.1 Technology Trends

3.3.2.2 Outsourcing and contract manufacturing trends

3.3.3 Cost structure and profit margin analysis

3.3.3.1 Average Selling Price Analysis

3.3.3.2 Profit margin and cost analysis

3.3.4 sales channel analysis

3.3.5 Vendor selection criteria

3.4 Technology Overview

3.4.1 Technology timeline

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Increasing awareness of consumers toward preventive healthcare

3.6.1.2 Development of efficient probiotic strains

3.6.2 Market restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 High product development cost and stringent government regulations

3.6.3 Industry challenges

3.7 Business Environment Analysis

3.7.1 Porter's Analysis

3.7.2 PESTLE Analysis

3.7.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.8 Market Entry Strategy



Chapter 4 Probiotic ingredients Market: Ingredient Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definitions & Scope

4.2 Probiotic ingredients Market: Ingredient Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

4.3 Bacteria

4.3.1 Market estimates & forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Market estimates & forecasts, by application, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.3.3 Market estimates & forecasts, by region, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.3.4 Lactobacilli

4.3.5 Bifidobacterium

4.3.6 Streptococcus

4.3.7 Other genus

4.4 Yeast

4.5 Spore formers



Chapter 5 Probiotic Ingredients Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Probiotic Ingredients Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.3 Probiotic food & beverages

5.4 Probiotic dietary supplements

5.5 Animal feed probiotic



Chapter 6 Probiotic Ingredients Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 Probiotic Ingredients Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

6.3 Human probiotics

6.4 Animal probiotics



Chapter 7 Probiotic Ingredients Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Definitions & Scope

7.2 Probiotic Ingredients Market: Form Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

7.3 Dry form

7.4 Liquid form



Chapter 8 Probiotic ingredients Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Definition & Scope

8.2 Probiotic Ingredients Market: Regional movement analysis, 2018 & 2025



Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis

9.1 Key Players' Recent Developments & Their Impact

9.2 Key Innovators, Market Leader, and Emerging Players

9.3 Vendor Landscape

9.4 Public Companies

9.5 Private Companies



Chapter 10 Company Profiles



Probiotical S.p.A.

Ganeden Inc.

Sabinsa Corporation

Biocodex, Inc.

BioGaia AB

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Danisco A/S

Danone, Inc.

Lallemand, Inc.

Nebraska Cultures

Probi AB

Allianz Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.

Lactosan GmbH & Co. KG

Nutraceutix

Probium LLC

THT s.a.

Vitakem Nutraceutical, Inc.

ProbioFerm

Orbit Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Kibow Biotech

Calpis Co., Ltd.

Osprey Biotechnics

Probiotic Australia PL

Protexin

UAS Laboratories

Qingdao Vland Biotech Group Co.

BJP Laboratories Pty. Ltd.

Cell Biotech International A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzhwp1





