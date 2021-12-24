Global $3.6 Bn Plastic Antioxidants Markets to 2026 with North America Accounting for $730 Million and Asia-Pacific Accounting for $1.6 Billion

Dec 24, 2021, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Antioxidants: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for plastic antioxidants is estimated to grow from $2.9 billion in 2021 to $3.6 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2021-2026.
- The North American market for plastic antioxidants is estimated to grow from $598.6 million in 2021 to $730.1 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.
- The Asia-Pacific market for plastic antioxidants is estimated to grow from $1.2 billion in 2021 to $1.6 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.
Report Scope
This report will cover all the commercially available plastic antioxidants that are actively being utilized and consumed by key end-user industries in the plastic antioxidants market. Its scope will also include all the applications in which plastic antioxidants are used. Furthermore, the plastic antioxidants industry will also be thoroughly analyzed at the regional and country level.
Plastic polymer is a material that is widely utilized for food storage and protection due to the various advantages it offers such as low production cost, good resistance, content protection and reduced environmental impact.
However, to improve and preserve polymer qualities, additives such as antioxidants, ultraviolet (UV) stabilizers, antistatic agents, plasticizers, lubricants, thermal stabilizers, photoinitiators and others are added during the manufacturing process. There is, however, growing concern that when a plastic package encounters food, these additives could migrate into the food during the production or storage stages and affect consumer health.
To study this, a number of toxicological studies and reports on the genotoxicity of polymer additives have been conducted. As a result, when assessing the safety of food packaging materials to manage food quality, it has become critical to not only determine the concentrations of these additives in polymers but also to track their quantification and specific migration levels (SMLs).
Antioxidants, UV stabilizers, plasticizers and photoinitiators are among the many polymer additives found in plastic. Nowadays, plastic plays a significant role in society. Thus, polymer additives antioxidants, UV stabilizers and photoinitiators have received increased attention, particularly in food safety.
Antioxidants are natural and manufactured substances that can scavenge free radicals and inhibit the oxidation process. Phenolic antioxidants (AOs), often known as primary antioxidants, are very effective, non-discoloring stabilizers for oxidizable organic substrates such as plastics, synthetic fibers, elastomers and waxes. Phenolics are generally employed to safeguard the finished product by acting as free radical scavengers.
Phosphite antioxidants, also known as secondary antioxidants, function as peroxide decomposers, preserving the polymer and assuring color preservation in oxidation-prone organic polymers, particularly during processing.
Thioester antioxidants degrade and neutralize hydroperoxides produced by polymer oxidation. Thioesters are used to guard against heat aging and to preserve color. Amino antioxidants aid in the preservation of physical and surface qualities such as color, scorch and heat resistance.
Binary blends combine a primary (phenolic) antioxidant with a secondary (phosphite) antioxidant for maximum stability throughout processing and service life.
Comprehensive company profiles of the leading industry players, including ADEKA Corp., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Dover Chemical Corp., Evonik Industries, LANXESS, LyondellBasell, and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Definition of Plastic Antioxidants
- Classification of Antioxidants
- Primary Antioxidants
- Secondary or Synthetic Antioxidants
- Pricing Analysis
- Technological Background and Advancements
- Industry Concept
- Importance of the Industry
- Market Overview of the Plastic Industry
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunity
- Challenges
- Trends
Chapter 4 Impact of a COVID-19 on Global Market for Plastic Antioxidants
- Introduction
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Packaging Industry
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Construction Industry
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Industry
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Electrical and Electronics Industry
Chapter 5 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials
- Monomer
- Polymer
- Plastics Processing
- Consumers
- Waste Management
Chapter 6 Global Market for Plastic Antioxidants by Type
- Introduction
- Phenolic
- Phosphite and Phosphonite
- Antioxidant Blends
- Others
Chapter 7 Global Market for Plastic Antioxidants by Polymer Resin
- Introduction
- Polyethylene
- Molecular Structure and General Properties
- Classifications of Polyethylene
- Applications
- Polypropylene
- Grades Available
- Applications
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Additives and PVC
- Advantages of PVC
- Applications
- Polystyrene
- Uses and Advantages
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Applications
- Others
- Polyurethane
Chapter 8 Global Market for Plastic Antioxidants by Application
- Introduction
- Packaging
- Advantages of Plastic Packaging
- Construction
- Benefits of Plastic Antioxidants
- Automotive
- Electric Vehicles' Influence on Polymer Consumption
- Electrical and Electronics
- Electrical Insulation
- Heat Insulation
- Household
- Others
- Sport and Leisure
- Energy
Chapter 9 Global Market for Plastic Antioxidants by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 10 Competitive Market Analysis
- Ranking of Top Companies Offering Antioxidants
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Innovations in Plastics
- Bacteria Capable of Breaking Down Plastics
- Biodegradable Bioplastics for Food Packaging
- Recyclable Toothpaste Tubes
- Roads Made of Plastic
- Tennis Shoes Made of Ocean Plastic
- Plastic Recycled for Beauty Packaging
- 3D-Printed Plastic Braces
- Shelter from Plastics
- Plastics Industry Trends Predicted to Impact Manufacturers in 2022
- Sustainability
- Bioresins and Environmentally Friendly Plastic Additives
- Plastics with Added Strength
- Efficiency of 3D Printing and Production
- Automation and Industry 4.0
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- 3V Sigma
- Adeka Corp.
- Ampacet Corp.
- Astra Polymers Compounding Co., Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Clariant
- Dover Chemical Corp.
- Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Evonik Industries
- Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.
- Lanxess
- Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Milliken & Co.
- Oxiris Chemicals S.A.
- Rianlon Corp.
- Rifra Masterbatches S.P.A.
- Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
- Shandong Linyi Sunny Wealth Chemicals Co., Ltd.
- Sk Capital Partners
- Songwon
- Solvay
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Trigon Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.
- Wells Plastics Ltd.
