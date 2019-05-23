Global $3.63 Bn Pontoon Boat Market to 2023 with Polaris Industries Inc., White River Marine Group, Forest River, Brunswick, and Avalon Dominating

DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pontoon Boat Market by Application Type, by Tube Type, by End-Use Type, by Size Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pontoon boat market is projected to depict an impressive growth rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 3,638.8 million in 2023.

Increasing new boat sales, versatile usage of pontoon boats, advancement in the boat engine technology, and higher affordability of pontoon boats are some of the major factors mushrooming the demand for pontoon boats globally.

There is a growing trend of family outing, partying, as well as fishing activities on pontoon boats over other boats. Having wide-open deck space in pontoon boats as compared to V-hull boats of similar length give them excellent comfort. They are also easier to get in and out from docks, making them a reliable boat type for consumers as well as for commercial-renting purposes.

The market is segmented based on the application type as family-fun pontoon, fishing pontoon, cruising pontoon, watersports pontoon, and others. Family-fun pontoon is expected to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023, driven by an increased preference of pontoon boats by families for fun over other boats, increasing trend of family outing, and affordability of pontoon boat.

Based on the tube type, the market is segmented as two-tube pontoon and three-tube pontoon. Two-tube pontoon boat is expected to remain the larger segment of the market during the forecast period, whereas three-tube pontoon boat is expected to witness a higher growth in the same period.

In terms of regions, North America currently is the leading pontoon boat market with the USA being the major driver. The region is likely to remain the key growth engine of the global market over the next five years as well. Most of the major pontoon boat manufacturers have an excellent presence in the region to cater to the growing market potential. Asia-Pacific also holds a considerable share in the market and is likely to grow at an impressive rate in the coming five years. Australia and New Zealand are the key markets in the region.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, component manufacturers, pontoon boat manufacturers, distributors, and end users. Some of the key pontoon boat manufacturers are Polaris Industries Inc., White River Marine Group, Forest River Inc., Brunswick Corporation, and Avalon pontoon boats.

Development of high-performance pontoon boats, expansion of distribution network, regional expansion, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary



2. Pontoon Boat Market - Overview and Market Forces

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Classification

2.3. Market Drivers

2.4. Market Constraints

2.5. Supply Chain Analysis

2.6. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.7. PEST Analysis: Impact Assessment of Changing Business Environment

2.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.9. SWOT Analysis



3. Pontoon Boat Market Analysis - By Application Type

3.1. Strategic Insights

3.2. Family-Fun Pontoon Boat Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

3.3. Fishing Pontoon Boat Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

3.4. Cruising Pontoon Boat Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

3.5. Watersports Pontoon Boat Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

3.6. Other Pontoon Boats Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)



4. Pontoon Boat Market Analysis - By Tube Type

4.1. Strategic Insights

4.2. Two-Tube Pontoon Boat Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

4.3. Three-Tube Pontoon Boat Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)



5. Pontoon Boat Market Analysis - By End-Use Type

5.1. Strategic Insights

5.2. Private Pontoon Boat Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

5.3. Commercial Pontoon Boat Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)



6. Pontoon Boat Market Analysis - By Size Type

6.1. Strategic Insights

6.2. <20 Feet: Pontoon Boat Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

6.3. 20-24 Feet: Pontoon Boat Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)

6.4. >24 Feet: Pontoon Boat Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Thousand Units)



7. Pontoon Boat Market Analysis - By Region

7.1. Strategic Insights

7.2. North American Pontoon Boat Market Analysis

7.3. European Pontoon Boat Market Analysis

7.4. Asia-Pacific's Pontoon Boat Market Analysis

7.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) Pontoon Boat Market Analysis



8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Strategic Insights

8.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

8.3. Presence by Application Type

8.4. Geographical Presence

8.5. New Product Launches

8.6. Strategic Alliances: Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, etc.

8.7. Market Share Analysis



9. Strategic Growth Opportunities

9.1. Strategic Insights

9.2. Market Attractive Analysis

9.3. Growth Matrix Analysis

9.4. Emerging Trends

9.5. Key Success Factors



10. Company Profile of Key Players

10.1. Avalon Pontoon Boats

10.2. Brunswick Corporation

10.3. Forest River Inc.

10.4. Triton Industries Inc.

10.5. Polaris Industries Inc.

10.6. Smoker Craft Inc.

10.7. White River Marine Group



