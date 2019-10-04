Global $3.63 Bn Pre-Packaged Medical Kits and Trays for Saline Prefilled Syringes Market to 2027: Increased Use Of Custom Minor Pre-Packaged Kits And Trays

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pre - packaged Medical Kits And Trays for Saline Prefilled Syringes Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pre-packaged medical kits and trays for saline pre-filled syringes market is expected to reach US$ 3,634.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,096.6 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is primarily attributed to various factors such as benefits offered by customized pre-packaged medical kits and trays, increase in usage of pre-filled syringes, and introduction of rules and regulations to implement better healthcare facilities. However, increased concerns over the safe disposal of prepackaged medical kits and trays are likely to act as restraining factors for the market.



In recent years, there have been considerable developments in the field of medical kits and trays. The growth of surgical procedures have increased the demand of surgical instruments. Pre-packaged kits and trays is offers sterile, surgical consumables in a pre-configured package to clinicians. This helps to save a considerable amount of time during surgical procedures and in the preparations for an operation.



The pre-packaged kits allow to negate the need to stock individual components in bulk quantities and thus helps in planning better investment management. The time saved with this managed equipment helps to optimize and better utilize it in surgical and medical analysis of the procedures. There is a reduction in the number of activities required to get the right products to the right place on time.



The fact that custom pre-packaged medical kits and trays are supplied just in time means that, usage of prepackaged trays and kits reduces hospital logistics and eliminates third party costs. Optimizing these kits and trays creates numerous benefits for both surgery centers and their patients by reducing the variation that causes waste and inefficiency, while also improving clinician workflow and patient throughput. The benefits offered by pre-packaged medical kits and trays is anticipated to increase its demand in the forecast period.



Global pre-packaged medical kits and trays for saline pre-filled syringes market, based on the product type was segmented into hemodialysis kits, open heart surgery kits, angiography/ angioplasty/ catheterization kits, orthopedic kits and trays, iv kits, custom Ob/Gyn kits, and others.



In 2018, the IV kits segment held the largest market share of 40.0% of the pre-packaged medical kits and trays for saline pre-filled syringes market, by product type. The IV kits segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 as it is the most common procedure used in hospitals, clinics, and any other healthcare facility. Also, the IV kits segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.1% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.



In 2018, the multi-specialty hospitals held the largest market share of 45.1% of the pre-packaged medical kits and trays for saline prefilled syringes market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the need for the growing number of surgical treatments that have become the major factor for the growth of the pre-packaged medical kits and trays for saline prefilled syringes market.



However, the ambulatory surgical centre's segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 7.8% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Global Pre-Packaged Medical Kits And Trays For Saline Prefilled Syringes Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Pre-Packaged Medical Kits And Trays For Saline Prefilled Syringes Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pest Analysis



5. Global Pre-Packaged Medical Kits And Trays For Saline Prefilled Syringes Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Benefits Offered By Customized Pre-Packaged Medical Kits And Trays

5.1.2 Increase In The Use Of Pre-Filled Syringes

5.1.3 Introduction Of Rules And Regulations To Implement Better Healthcare Facilities

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Increased Concerns Over The Safe Disposal Of Medical Kits And Trays

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increased Use Of Custom Minor Pre-Packaged Kits And Trays

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Pre-Packaged Medical Kits And Trays For Saline Prefilled Syringes Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Pre-Packaged Medical Kits And Trays For Saline Prefilled Syringes Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Pre-Packaged Medical Kits And Trays For Saline Prefilled Syringes Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Performance Of Key Players

6.3.1 Medline Industries, Inc.

6.3.2 Cardinal Health



7. Prepackaged Medical Kits And Trays For Saline Prefilled Syringes Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Prepackaged Medical Kits And Trays For Saline Prefilled Syringes Market Share By Product Type 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Hemodialysis Kits Market

7.4 Open Heart Surgery Kits Market

7.5 Angiography/Angioplasty/Catheterization Kits Market

7.6 Orthopedic Kits And Trays Market

7.7 IV Kits Market

7.8 Custom Ob/Gyn Kits Market



8. Prepackaged Medical Kits And Trays For Saline Prefilled Syringes Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Prepackaged Medical Kits And Trays For Saline Prefilled Syringes Market Share By End User 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Multi-Specialty Hospitals Market

8.4 Clinics Market

8.5 Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market



9. Pre-Packaged Medical Kits And Trays For Saline Prefilled Syringes Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis



10. Pre-Packaged Medical Kits And Trays For Prefilled Saline Syringes Market - Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Comparative Company Analysis

10.3 Growth Strategies Done By The Companies In The Market, (%)

10.4 Organic Developments

10.5 Inorganic Developments



11. Company Profiles- Pre-Packaged Medical Kits And Trays For Prefilled Saline Syringes Market



Medline Industries, Inc.

Hogy Medical

Cardinal Health

Smith & Nephew Plc

Medtronic (Covidien Plc)

Teleflex Incorporated

Mlnlycke Health Care AB

BD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

