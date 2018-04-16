Global $3.6Bn Residential Battery Energy Storage Market 2016-2022

The "Global Residential Battery Energy Storage Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The residential battery storage market is expected to show enormous growth over the period of 2016 to 2022, from a market of USD744 million in 2016 to USD3.6 billion by 2022.

The market is being spurred on by feed-in tariff and net metering revisions in historic residential PV hotspots, subsidies and tax incentives, rapid price reductions in lithium-ion battery prices, and rising electricity tariffs. This is resulting in a shift from policy driven markets for solar power grid trade to self-consumption driven markets. Increasing the business case for such systems, at a time where system prices are still beyond customer acceptance levels for broad based adoption, is an increase in digital integration into these systems. This is allowing for value added functionalities such as electricity aggregation and trade from residential battery cloud based communities, or virtual power plants (VPPS), to the grid under balancing markets for ancillary services.

Furthermore, the availability of residential storage increases the attractiveness for customers to enter the demand response market through similar aggregators, further increasing the value stack. Such functionalities allows for the opening up of income streams to customers as well as allowing suppliers to offer system financing support, such as reduced or zero down payment loan, lease or power purchase agreement (PPA) models.

Significant reductions in upfront costs to customers through such models, combined with the provision of income streams, cost savings achieved through self-consumption, additional cost saving benefits when combined with electric vehicles, and the benefits of a reliable, green energy supply to customers is expected to drive this market forward, even before system price reductions have reached levels seen as acceptable for broad based adoption. Germany and Japan currently represent the largest markets for residential storage by a significant margin, but considering the above drivers, the market is expected to diversify significantly, with the US and Australia representing the two largest break-out markets and other European markets of Italy and the UK to show significant growth.

Key Issues Addressed

  • Where is the opportunity and what are the key levers for growth?
  • What are the presiding policies influencing the market by country?
  • What are the developing business models?
  • What is the structure of the distribution channel and who are the key players?
  • Who are the key suppliers, what are their market shares and what are their products?

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Key Takeaways by Country
  • Market Engineering Measurements
  • CEO's 360 Degree Perspective
  • Trends by Country
  • Market Share of Battery Storage System Suppliers

2. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Market Definitions
  • Market Engineering Measurements
  • Global Market Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Unit Forecast by Country
  • Capacity Additions by Country

3. THE UNITED STATES - MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Annual Market Forecasts

4. THE UNITED STATES - MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

  • Market Drivers and Restraints
  • Market Drivers
  • Market Drivers Explained
  • Market Restraints
  • Market Restraints Explained

5. THE UNITED STATES - SUPPORTING POLICIES

  • Supporting Policies

6. THE UNITED STATES - DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL ANALYSIS

  • Distribution Structure

7. THE UNITED STATES - COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

  • Competitor Analysis of the Residential Battery Storage Market

8. AUSTRALIA - MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Annual Market Forecast

9. AUSTRALIA - MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

  • Market Drivers and Restraints
  • Market Drivers
  • Market Drivers Explained
  • Market Restraints
  • Market Restraints Explained

10. AUSTRALIA - SUPPORTING POLICIES

  • Supporting Policies

11. AUSTRALIA - DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL ANALYSIS

  • Australia - Distribution Channel Analysis
  • Distribution Structure

12. AUSTRALIA - COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

  • Competitor Analysis of the Residential Battery Storage Market

13. JAPAN - MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Annual Market Forecast

14. JAPAN - MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

  • Market Drivers and Restraints
  • Market Drivers
  • Market Drivers Explained
  • Market Restraints
  • Market Restraints Explained

15. JAPAN - SUPPORTING POLICIES

  • Supporting Policies

16. JAPAN - DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL ANALYSIS

  • Distribution Structure

17. JAPAN - COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

  • Competitor Analysis of the Residential Battery Storage Market

18. GERMANY - MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Annual Market Forecasts

19. GERMANY - MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

  • Market Drivers and Restraints
  • Market Drivers
  • Market Drivers Explained
  • Market Restraints
  • Market Restraints Explained

20. GERMANY - SUPPORTING POLICIES

  • Supporting Policies

21. GERMANY - DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL ANALYSIS

  • Germany - Distribution Channel Analysis
  • Distribution Structure

22. GERMANY - COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

  • Competitor Analysis of the Residential Battery Storage Market

23. ITALY - MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Annual Market Forecasts

24. ITALY - DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

  • Market Drivers and Restraints
  • Market Drivers
  • Market Drivers Explained
  • Market Restraints
  • Market Restraints Explained

25. ITALY - SUPPORTING POLICIES

  • Italy - Supporting Policies
  • Supporting Policies

26. ITALY - DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL ANALYSIS

  • Italy - Distribution Channel Analysis
  • Distribution Structure

27. ITALY - COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

  • Italy - Competitor Analysis
  • Competitor Analysis of the Residential Battery Storage Market

28. THE UNITED KINGDOM - MARKET OVERVIEW

  • The United Kingdom - Market Overview
  • Annual Market Forecasts

29. THE UNITED KINGDOM - MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

  • Market Drivers and Restraints
  • Market Drivers
  • Market Drivers Explained
  • Market Restraints
  • Market Restraints Explained

30. THE UNITED KINGDOM - SUPPORTING POLICIES

  • Supporting Policies

31. THE UNITED KINGDOM - DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL ANALYSIS

  • Distribution Structure

32. THE UNITED KINGDOM - COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

  • The United Kingdom - Competitor Analysis
  • Competitor Analysis of the Residential Battery Storage Market

33. FRANCE - MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Annual Market Forecasts

34. FRANCE - MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

  • Market Drivers and Restraints
  • Market Drivers
  • Market Drivers Explained
  • Market Restraints
  • Market Restraints Explained

35. FRANCE - SUPPORTING POLICIES

  • Supporting Policies

36. FRANCE - DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL ANALYSIS

  • Distribution Structure

37. FRANCE - COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

  • Competitor Analysis of the Residential Battery Storage Market

38. SPAIN - MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Annual Market Forecasts

39. SPAIN - MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

  • Market Drivers and Restraints
  • Market Drivers
  • Market Drivers Explained
  • Market Restraints
  • Market Restraints Explained

40. SPAIN - SUPPORTING POLICIES

  • Supporting Policies

41. SPAIN - DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL ANALYSIS

  • Distribution Structure

42. SPAIN - COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

  • Spain - Competitor Analysis
  • Competitor Analysis of the Residential Battery Storage Market

43. THE LAST WORD

  • The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
  • Legal Disclaimer

44. APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j7rr9b/global_3_6bn?w=5

