Global $3.9 Bn Microbiome Therapeutics Markets to 2030: Market Opportunities with the Growing Eminence of Microbiome Therapeutics in Cancer Treatment

Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2030



Clinical studies on various microbiomes have been significantly growing during the past decade, owing to the considerable reduction in the cost of DNA sequencing, enabling the microbes in their complex mixture to be defined by their genome. Research findings have generated information about the role of the microorganism population in determining human health.



The microbiome is found to play a role in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), allergies, and immune-oncology, among others. Microbiomes have become an attractive target for potential therapeutics owing to its extensive role in gastrointestinal and non-gastrointestinal diseases.



However, there are challenges associated with microbiome research. Determining the cause-effect relationships and designing microbiome-based therapies that can attain effective results on the human health and microbial community are among such challenges.

Several players, such as Sanofi S.A and Taisho Pharmaceuticals, are currently offering these microbiome therapeutics in the market. The entry of new players in the market, coupled with increased innovation pertaining to therapeutic output maximization with minimal side effects, has transformed the market currently.

The existing market of microbiome therapeutics is favored by multiple factors, which include the rising geriatric populations coupled with the increased financing and the increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies by key players in the market.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of target therapy area (gastrointestinal and infectious diseases, and other diseases) and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World). This segmentation highlights value propositions and business models useful for industry leaders and stakeholders. The research also comprises country-level analysis, go-to-market strategies of leading players, future opportunities, among others, to detail the scope and provide a 360-coverage of the domain.

Competitive Landscape

Major players, including 4D Pharma, Enterome, and Finch Therapeutics, led the number of synergistic developments (partnerships and alliances) witnessed by the market. On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to retain a leading position throughout the forecast period 2020-2030, followed by Europe. This is a result of the presence of leading industry players in this region, coupled up with soaring clinical activities pertaining to the development of microbiome therapeutics.

