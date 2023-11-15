Global $3.99 Bn Calibration and Repair Service Markets, 2016-2022 & 2023-2024: Customers Looking for a Quick Turnaround Time and Compliance with ISO/IEC 17025 Standards Will Drive Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Calibration and Repair Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global calibration and repair services market is anticipated to reach $3,996.9 million by 2024, driven by increased quality awareness, greater adoption by the aerospace and defense, and life sciences industries, and tightening regulations imposed by calibration regulatory authorities across the world.

The instruments used in industries such as aerospace and defense, life sciences, and automotive, all of which are strictly regulated, are at high risk of failure, creating the need for calibration at regular intervals.

Focus on automation and asset software also drives the calibration and repair services market because these tools reduce the amount of time required to perform calibration and improve the quality of service rendered. For some electrical equipment, users need only to plug the equipment into the software, and the test is conducted automatically. Moreover, this market is expected to grow rapidly with the advent of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and connected assets, considering all connected equipment must be calibrated regularly to ensure the proper functioning of the device network.

Growth opportunities for the calibration and repair services market include multi-vendor and multi-instrument capabilities, connected mobility, and life sciences market activity, with further market consolidation and continuous acquisitions expected. However, the decline in activity across end markets such as consumer electronics, industrial, educational institutes, and energy due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to offset growth for the calibration and repair services market in the short-term. This trend is likely to reduce the frequency of on-site calibration and repair services due to social-distancing mandates.

Report Scope

This analysis of the global calibration and repair services market is segmented into North America , Europe , the Middle East , and Africa , Asia-Pacific , and Latin America .

, , the , and , , and . The type of calibration and repair services covered are electrical/electronics, mechanical, physical/dimensional, and temperature/thermodynamic.

The end-user industries include aerospace and defense, consumer electronics and semiconductors, communications, medical/life sciences, automotive, industrial, and others (educational institutes).

The study period is from 2016 to 2024.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Demand from Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Increased Technological and Manufacturing Activity from Asia-Pacific

Electric Vehicle Growth

Consolidation among Third-party Service Providers

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Calibration and Repair Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Report Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Service Types Defined

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region: Americas

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region: Europe

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region: APAC

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region: MEA

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/550lr4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets