Global $31Bn+ Smart Meter Markets, 2017-2027: Driven by Government Policies, Energy Conservation, and Rising Smart Grid Deployment

The Global Smart Meters Market accounted for $12.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $31.03 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10%.

Government policies, energy conservation and rising smart grid deployment are likely to boost the growth of the market. However, high installation costs for end-users are likely to hamper the profit boundaries.

Based on the application, the residential segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Globally, residential application accounted for approximately 84% of the smart meter installations. The demand for smart meters in the residential sector is driven by factors such as a surge in demand for central systems and smart end-users.

By geography, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the high. The region is the largest market for the infrastructure sector and industrial sector and is taking various steps such as investments in smart grid, smart city & the gas pipeline networks, repair & upgradation of aging infrastructure, preventing electric, water, & gas theft, minimizing inaccurate metering & managing growing electricity, and water scarcity.

Some of the key players in the Smart Meters market include Upsco Inc, Triacta power solutions LP, Smart Instruments Co Pvt Ltd , Smart building services Pvt Ltd, Siemens AG, Sensus, Secure meters Ltd, Schneider Electric SA, Meters UK, Jenco Instruments Inc, Itron Inc, Holley Metering Limite, Fenghua sanlian water meter co Ltd, Energy Intellect Ltd, Elster Group, Digital meter co, City meter Inc, Circuator SA, Badger Meter and Alan Anderson.

