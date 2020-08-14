Global $343M AI in Drug Discovery Market 2020: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 43.24% Throughout 2020-2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI in Drug Discovery Market by Component, Technology, by Application, by End User, by Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market value of AI in Drug Discovery recorded in 2020 is $343.78 million and predictions are made on its future growth at a CAGR of 43.24%.



There are four major factors which are the result of its increasing growth:

Requisite control on Cost and Time of Drug Discovery & Development

The demanding requirement of precision medicine

Expanding Cross-Industry Collaborations and Partnerships

The growing number of troublemakers of AI drug discovery

There is a significant increase in the number of applications that focuses on the target and drug discovery, preclinical and clinical development, and post-approval activities. AI can help in improving drug approval rates, reduce development costs, the swift availability of medications and help patients comply with their treatments.



The global AI in the drug discovery market has a high demand due to its increasing need to shorten the drug discovery process in order to get drugs faster for treating various incurable and viral diseases. Moreover, AI plays an important role to understand the mechanism of disease by determining biomarkers and creating data or models for the drug discovery process which will ultimately drive the market over the next few years.



To use the opportunity of diversifying the drug pipelines, AI-enabled prediction tools can improve the speed, accuracy, and preclinical testing and also it can open new research leads by availing more competitive R&D strategies. Failure to demonstrate value compared to available therapies is a key factor undermining clinical trial progression. Finding new niches of competitive advantage could reduce withdrawals and improve asset sales.



AI in drug discovery research report is segregated into the following segments:

By Component

Software



Services

By Technology

Machine Learning



Deep Learning

By Application

Immuno-oncology



Neurodegenerative Diseases



Cardiovascular Diseases



Metabolic Diseases



Other Applications

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Contract Research Organizations



Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

AI in drug discovery has enlightened the productivity of medical facilities, and on the same page has helped in boosting care facilities. Extensive medical facilities always try to opt for better services and latest technologies with minimum space for mistakes. This technology has fastened the drug construction procedures for cases which need specialized medicinal attention, which subsequently decreases failure risks and also the cost of research & development procedures.



Some of the vital players within the space of AI in Drug Discovery are as follows:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Pfizer, Merck

GSK

Novartis

AstraZeneca

Abbvie

Elli Lilly

Atomwise, Inc.

Deep Genomics

Cloud Pharmaceuticals

Exscientia

Cyclica

Numerate

Envisagenics

OWKIN, Inc.

Verge Genomics

Another important factor of reducing the drug price has pressured the drug manufacturers to boost the production of AI for the drug discovery market. Efficient working of AI reduced the failure rate of clinical trials and also eradicated the cost of length research and development in drug discovery. Another factor which can bolster the anticipated growth of the Global AI for the drug discovery market is the lack of skilled health care professionals.



Currently, only one out of ten drugs are approved after clinical trials. Mostly because of the lack of effectiveness and safety issues. Considering the growing cost of bringing a drug into the market, a minimum of ten per cent improvement in the prediction of accuracy can save billions of dollars invested on drug development for AI in Drug Discovery vendors which compensate for both the residential as well as commercial sectors. So, improving the accuracy of predictions on the efficacy and safety of drugs is highly required. With a predicted CAGR of 43.24%, we have a lot of opportunities at our disposal and this report will help in understanding the current market dynamics, changing needs, and innovations that might be needed to make the user experience enriching.

This report would be the foundation for any research on the AI in Drug Discovery, vendor capabilities, SWOT of the vendors and framework for data analysis for further advanced innovation. It provides an insight to the major competitors in the market, their journey and the competitive edge which one should have to beat other players is given. The report contains an understanding of technological innovations and advanced solutions for the AI in Drug Discovery.

