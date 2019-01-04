Global $35+ Billion Automotive Differential Market Outlook, 2026 by Sales Channel, Component, Differential Type, Drive Type, Off/On-Highway Vehicles & Region

DUBLIN, Jan 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Automotive Differential market accounted for $20.85 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $35.52 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for all wheel drive vehicles, need of better traction on roads, fuel efficiency are some of the major factors fuelling the market growth. Rising demand for electric vehicles acts as the major restraint for the growth of the market.

Automotive differential allows the wheels to roll at different speeds while turning, as the outer wheels have to cover a larger circumference resulting in smooth turning. It even helps in multiplying engine power and decreasing speed at the result. It is the part of rear axle assembly of rear-wheel drives, also contains of rear drive axles and rear axle housing, which is the final end of drive train.

By drive type, AWD/4WD drive segment witnessed significant market growth owing to growing demand for SUVs, rising demand for improved vehicle safety, stability, and enhanced driving dynamics, increased focus of automotive OEMs to replace the mechanical parts with compact electrical components for fuel-efficacy.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the market due to the large vehicle production compared to other regions. It is contributed by about 50-55% of the global vehicle production. As per International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), vehicle production in this region is growing tremendously.

