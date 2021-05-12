Global $36.46 Billion HIV Drugs Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HIV Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the HIV drugs market are ViiV Healthcare, Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD, Boehringer Ingelheim (C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG), AbbVie, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Mylan Pharmaceuticals.



The global HIV drugs market is expected to grow from $30.52 billion in 2020 to $31.28 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%.

The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The market is expected to reach $36.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.9%.



The novel corona virus outbreak has augmented the growth of global HIV drugs market. HIV drugs are repurposed to treat Covid 19 infections. Currently, several countries are evaluating and using antiretroviral drugs (for instance lopinavir boosted with ritonavir (LPV/r)), for treating corona virus infection.



Side Effects of HIV Drugs have always been a major challenge in antiretroviral therapy. Antiretroviral drugs are used to treat HIV and AIDS as these drugs help lower viral load, control the growth of the virus, boosts the ability to fight infections, prevent HIV transmission to others and help stop or slow down symptoms.

These drugs come with both short-term side effects (diarrhea, difficulty in sleeping, dizziness, fatigue, headache, muscle pain) and long-term side effects (depression, diabetes, heart disease, insomnia). There are several side effects associated with the therapy, thus impacting the growth of the market.



Antiretroviral drugs market is increasingly implementing multi-class combination products for treatment of anti-retroviral therapy. Combination drugs combine multiple medications into one drug form. Example for multiclass combination drugs or single-tablet regimens (STRs), include both NRTIs and NNRTIs: doravirine, lamivudine, and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (Delstrigo).

Based on drug class, drugs are segmented into Integrase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Multi-class Combination Products, Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs), Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs) and Others. Multi-class Combination Products is the rising burden of HIV and new drug approval.

According to WHO, around 690 000 people died from HIV in 2019. Many companies are focusing on developing breakthrough products for the treatment through antiretroviral drugs in order to maintain their competitive advantage and penetrate new regional markets.



Increasing awareness among people regarding diagnosis and treatment of HIV disease acts as an important driver for the growth of the HIV drug market. HIV/AIDS is one of the most chronic diseases and the high prevalence of the disease in almost all parts of the world has resulted in an unprecedented awareness regarding the disease.

According to WHO, 26 million people were diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in 2020, whereas, 32.7 million people died of AIDS related illness at the end of 2019. The federal government agencies, and various associations across the globe have introduced many initiatives and education campaigns for community awareness to address HIV prevention, treatment, and care.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. HIV Drugs Market Characteristics



3. HIV Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On HIV Drugs



5. HIV Drugs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global HIV Drugs Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global HIV Drugs Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. HIV Drugs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global HIV Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRT's)

Non- Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRT's)

Protease Inhibitors

Integrate Inhibitors

Fusion Inhibitors

Chemokine Receptor Inhibitors

Others

6.2. Global HIV Drugs Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

6.3. Global HIV Drugs Market, Segmentation By Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Oral

Parenteral

7. HIV Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global HIV Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global HIV Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



