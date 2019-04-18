Global $37 Bn Lawn Mower Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024: The Arrival of iRobot's Lawn Mowers is Likely to Drive the Demand for Innovative Lawn Mower Systems

DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive market research and strategic analysis study of the global lawn mower market offers investment opportunities, market size, and trend forecast during the period 2019-2024. The global lawn mower market is projected to reach around $37 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the period 2018-2024. The market research report also offers market size analysis in terms of unit volumes during the forecast period.



The extensive use of garden equipment, which includes walk-behind mowers, ride-on mowers, and robotic lawn mowers for lawn maintenance and lawn mowing fueling the growth of the global lawn mower market. The introduction of different types of blades based on the terrain and mowing requirements for mulching grass across residential lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks is generating lucrative opportunities for vendors operating in the global market. Intuitive integration, a collaboration of systems, and the emergence of voice-activated control systems will lead to the launch of smart or robotic lawn mowers in the global market.



Better manageability, improved information security, low maintenance cost, and overall benefits derived from convergence along with more intuitive control are a few key factors contributing to the growth of the lawn mower market. The development of lightweight gardening tools that are convenient to users is fueling the demand for these products in the market.



Further, the rapid advancement in technology and the use of smart tech are likely to enable vendors to launch innovative and eco-friendly products in the global lawn mower market. The increasing demand for upgrades and the overwhelming response toward robotic lawn mowers in Europe will fuel the adoption of these systems in the worldwide market over the next few years.



The increasing focus on outdoor landscaping, which is generating a high demand for garden equipment, is likely to affect market growth positively. The advancement in robotics technology and the growing popularity of domestic robots will further contribute to growing revenues.



Information offered in the global lawn mower report include:

Overview and dynamics of the landscaping industry

Dawn of robotic lawn mowers - Overview and designs and working system

Market dynamics - Investment opportunities, trends, growth enablers, and restraints

Garden equipment market overview - Market size and forecast - 2018-2024

Global lawn mower market - Historical data - 2016-2017

Geography A complete overview of 5 regions and market size and outlook of the leading 21 countries

Market segmentation - Detailed analysis of market segmentation that includes product type, end-user type, fuel type, mower blade type, drive type, and start type across 21 countries.

Competitive landscape - It includes information about leading 8 key vendors and 47 other prominent players.

Key Highlights of the Global Lawn Mower Market:



The arrival of iRobot's lawn mowers is likely to drive the demand for innovative lawn mower systems in the market.

The EU initiatives toward green projects and the launch of Horizon 2022, a flagship initiative aimed at securing Europe's global competitiveness, and the increase in penetration of low-cost robotic mowers from China are the significant growth potential factors of the European market.

global competitiveness, and the increase in penetration of low-cost robotic mowers from are the significant growth potential factors of the European market. The exponential growth of the landscaping industry and the commercial real estate businesses will drive the demand for commercial lawn mowers in the global lawn mower market.

Product customization may prove an effective way to enhance the consumer base and increase market share.

The growth of eco-cities and green spaces is expected to be a major driver in the global lawn mower market.

Vendors entering into strategic agreements with home improvement stores and retailers will enhance their product reach in the lawn mower market.

Top trends observed in the global lawn mower market include:

Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs

High Influx of Battery-powered Products and Multi-use Equipment

Strong Growth of Landscaping Industry

The emergence of Robotic Lawn Mowers

Lawn Mower Market - Key Vendor Analysis



The global lawn mower market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. The leading 50 companies account for 95% of the worldwide lawn mower market.



The major vendors in the global market are:

Deere & Co

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna

Kubota

MTD Products

Bosch

STIGA

The Toro Company

Competitive Landscape



