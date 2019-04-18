Global $37 Bn Lawn Mower Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024: The Arrival of iRobot's Lawn Mowers is Likely to Drive the Demand for Innovative Lawn Mower Systems
DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive market research and strategic analysis study of the global lawn mower market offers investment opportunities, market size, and trend forecast during the period 2019-2024. The global lawn mower market is projected to reach around $37 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the period 2018-2024. The market research report also offers market size analysis in terms of unit volumes during the forecast period.
The extensive use of garden equipment, which includes walk-behind mowers, ride-on mowers, and robotic lawn mowers for lawn maintenance and lawn mowing fueling the growth of the global lawn mower market. The introduction of different types of blades based on the terrain and mowing requirements for mulching grass across residential lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks is generating lucrative opportunities for vendors operating in the global market. Intuitive integration, a collaboration of systems, and the emergence of voice-activated control systems will lead to the launch of smart or robotic lawn mowers in the global market.
Better manageability, improved information security, low maintenance cost, and overall benefits derived from convergence along with more intuitive control are a few key factors contributing to the growth of the lawn mower market. The development of lightweight gardening tools that are convenient to users is fueling the demand for these products in the market.
Further, the rapid advancement in technology and the use of smart tech are likely to enable vendors to launch innovative and eco-friendly products in the global lawn mower market. The increasing demand for upgrades and the overwhelming response toward robotic lawn mowers in Europe will fuel the adoption of these systems in the worldwide market over the next few years.
The increasing focus on outdoor landscaping, which is generating a high demand for garden equipment, is likely to affect market growth positively. The advancement in robotics technology and the growing popularity of domestic robots will further contribute to growing revenues.
Information offered in the global lawn mower report include:
- Overview and dynamics of the landscaping industry
- Dawn of robotic lawn mowers - Overview and designs and working system
- Market dynamics - Investment opportunities, trends, growth enablers, and restraints
- Garden equipment market overview - Market size and forecast - 2018-2024
- Global lawn mower market - Historical data - 2016-2017
- Geography A complete overview of 5 regions and market size and outlook of the leading 21 countries
- Market segmentation - Detailed analysis of market segmentation that includes product type, end-user type, fuel type, mower blade type, drive type, and start type across 21 countries.
- Competitive landscape - It includes information about leading 8 key vendors and 47 other prominent players.
Key Highlights of the Global Lawn Mower Market:
- The arrival of iRobot's lawn mowers is likely to drive the demand for innovative lawn mower systems in the market.
- The EU initiatives toward green projects and the launch of Horizon 2022, a flagship initiative aimed at securing Europe's global competitiveness, and the increase in penetration of low-cost robotic mowers from China are the significant growth potential factors of the European market.
- The exponential growth of the landscaping industry and the commercial real estate businesses will drive the demand for commercial lawn mowers in the global lawn mower market.
- Product customization may prove an effective way to enhance the consumer base and increase market share.
- The growth of eco-cities and green spaces is expected to be a major driver in the global lawn mower market.
- Vendors entering into strategic agreements with home improvement stores and retailers will enhance their product reach in the lawn mower market.
Top trends observed in the global lawn mower market include:
- Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs
- High Influx of Battery-powered Products and Multi-use Equipment
- Strong Growth of Landscaping Industry
- The emergence of Robotic Lawn Mowers
Lawn Mower Market - Key Vendor Analysis
The global lawn mower market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. The leading 50 companies account for 95% of the worldwide lawn mower market.
The major vendors in the global market are:
- Deere & Co
- Honda Power Equipment
- Husqvarna
- Kubota
- MTD Products
- Bosch
- STIGA
- The Toro Company
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Inclusions
5.3 Exclusions
5.4 Currency Conversion
5.5 Market Derivation
6 Market at a glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Landscaping Industry Dynamics
7.2.1 Overview
7.3 Dawn of Robotic Lawn Mowers
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Design & Working System
7.4 Alternate Spaces & Community Creation
7.5 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth
7.5.1 Economic Development
7.5.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets
7.5.3 Dual-income Households in Developed Markets
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Healthy Growth of Landscaping Industry
8.1.2 Emergence of Robotic Lawn Mowers
8.1.3 Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities by Vendors
8.1.4 Development of Sustainable Cities
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Rise of Drought-tolerant Landscaping and High Adoption of Artificial Grass
8.2.2 Shortage of Skilled and Qualified Labors
8.2.3 Political Turbulences in Key Markets
8.2.4 Increasing Labor Cost and Cost Trade-offs
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology
8.3.2 Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior
8.3.3 Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs
8.3.4 Growing Influx of Battery-powered Products & Multi-use Equipment
9 Value Chain Analysis
9.1 Value Chain overview
9.2 Value Chain Analysis
9.2.1 Raw Material and Component Suppliers
9.2.2 Manufacturers
9.2.3 Distributors/Dealers/Retailers
9.2.4 End-user
10 Market Landscape
10.1 Garden Equipment Market Overview
10.2 Global Lawn Mower Market
10.2.1 Historical Data 20162017
10.2.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
10.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11 Market by Product Type
11.1 Market Overview
12 Walk-behind Lawn Mower
12.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.2 Market by Product Type
12.2.1 Reel/Cylinder Mowers: Market Size & Forecast
12.2.2 Self-Propelled Mowers: Market Size & Forecast
12.2.3 Push Mower: Market Size & Forecast
12.2.4 Hover Mower: Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Market by Geography
13 Ride-on Lawn Mower
13.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.2 Market by Product Type
13.2.1 Standard Ride-on Mowers: Market Size & Forecast
13.2.2 Zero-turn Mowers: Market Size & Forecast
13.2.3 Lawn Tractors: Market Size & Forecast
13.2.4 Garden Tractors: Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Market by Geography
14 Robotic Lawn Mower
14.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.2 Market by Geography
15 Market by Fuel Type
16 Gas-powered Lawn Mowers
16.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.2 Market by Geography
17 Electric-powered Lawn Mowers
17.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.2 Market by Geography
18 Manual-powered Lawn Mowers
18.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.2 Market by Geography
19 Propane-Powered Lawn Mowers
19.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.2 Market by Geography
20 Market By End-user Type
20.1 Market Overview
21 Residential End-Users
21.1 Market Size & Forecast
21.2 Market by Geography
22 Professional Landscaping Services
22.1 Market Size & Forecast
22.2 Market by Geography
23 Golf Courses
23.1 Market Size & Forecast
23.2 Market by Geography
24 Government & Others
24.1 Market Size & Forecast
24.2 Market by Geography
25 Market By Mower Blade Type
25.1 Market Overview
25.2 Cylinder Blades
25.3 Deck/Standard Blades
25.4 Mulching Blades
25.5 Lifting Blades
26 Market By Drive Type
26.1 Market Overview
26.2 Manual Drive
26.3 AWD
26.4 FWD
26.5 RWD
27 Market By Start Type
27.1 Market Overview
27.2 No Start Required
27.3 Keyed Start
27.4 Push Start
27.5 Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)
28 Market by Distribution Channel
28.1 Market Overview
28.1.1 Manufacture, Production, and Distribution
28.1.2 Distribution through Retail Stores
28.1.3 Distribution through Online Websites
29 Market by Geographical Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
Key Company Profiles
- DEERE & Co.
- Honda Power Equipment
- Husqvarna
- Kubota
- MTD Products
- Robert Bosch
- STIGA
- The TORO Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- AGCO
- ALAMO GROUP
- AL-KO
- ARIENS COMPANY
- AS-motor
- BAD BOY MOWERS
- Black + decker
- BLOUNT INTERNATIONAL
- Bobcat Company
- BRIGGS & STRATTON
- Carraro
- Chevron Group
- Cobra
- Einhell Germany
- Emak Group
- Erkunt Traktor Sanayii
- E.ZICOM
- GENERAC POWER SYSTEMS
- Greenworks Tool
- Grey Technology (Gtech)
- Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
- Hayter Limited
- Hitachi
- HUSTLER TURF EQUIPMENT
- Linea Tielle
- LG
- LOWE'S (KOBALT)
- MAKITA CORPORATION
- Mamibot
- Masport
- McLane manufacturing
- Mean Green Products
- Milagrow HumanTech
- Moridge manufacturing
- Ningbo NGP Industry
- Positec Tool (WORX)
- SCAG POWER EQUIPMENT
- SCHILLER GROUNDS CARE
- Shibaura
- Snow Joe
- STIHL
- SUMEC (Yard force)
- SWISHER ACQUISITION
- Techtronic Industries
- Textron
- The Kobi Company
- Turflynx
- Yamabiko EuRope (Belrobotics)
- Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)
