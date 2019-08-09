Global $37M+ Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market, 2026: Industry Size & Share, Application Analysis, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen breath test analyzer market was valued at US$ 26.6 million in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 37.3 million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Key Market Movements

Rising prevalence of functional gastrointestinal disorders such as short intestinal bacterial overgrowth and carbohydrate malabsorption

Technological advancement in the development of electrochemical sensors to determine the concentration of hydrogen gas in exhaled air

Strategic collaboration between academic research institutes and medical device manufacturers to develop an excellent ergonomic design and operational features related to breath analyzers

Market Insights



Hydrogen breath test analysis is a highly specific and sensitive diagnostic tool being employed by gastroenterologists, either to confirm or eliminate the possibility of carbohydrate malabsorption or short intestinal bacterial overgrowth. Due to recent technological advancement associated with the development of electrochemical and solid-state sensors they are gradually replacing conventional diagnostic methods used earlier to diagnose functional gastrointestinal disorders.



Portable analyzers are dominating the type segment for hydrogen breath test analyzer market. Popularity among gastroenterologist and excellent ergonomic design drive the market growth for portable analyzers. Handheld analyzers are gaining traction on account of its inherent features such as compactness, user-friendly interface and quick analysis of exhaled air.



Electrochemical sensors are reigning the sensor segment for hydrogen breath test analyzer market. A recent development in the generation of 'breathprints' containing chemical markers, high precision, and sensitivity, and low power consumption drive the market growth for electrochemical sensors. Solid state sensors work on the principle of reaction between the analyte in exhaled air and sensor material is transduced as an electrical signal due to change in potential, conductance or capacitance of the active element.



North America, with a share of 37%, is the leading regional segment for hydrogen breath test analyzer market. The chief factors corroborated with its market growth are rising prevalence of carbohydrate malabsorption and the existence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Domicile of key players such as Helius Limited, Metabolic Solutions, Inc., and MD Diagnostics Ltd. further consolidate the market growth in North America region.



Europe accounts for 33% share due to a significant rise in patients diagnosed with short intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) disorder and strategic collaboration between academic research and medical device manufacturers to develop excellent ergonomic features of breath analyzers.



The Asia Pacific represents a 10% share and will be the fastest-growing market owing to large patient pool suffering from lactose malabsorption and rising public health awareness regarding gastrointestinal disorders.



Medical device manufacturers specializing in manufacturing hydrogen breath test analyzers are Bedfont Scientific Ltd., Breathe E-Z Systems, Inc., Commonwealth Diagnostics International, Inc., Healius Limited, MD Diagnostics Ltd., LABORIE, FAN GmbH, Metabolic Solutions, Inc. and QuinTron Instrument Company, Inc.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market, by Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market, by Sensor, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Portable

4.3. Handheld

4.4. Accessories and Consumables



Chapter 5. Global Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market, by Sensor

5.1. Overview

5.2. Electrochemical Sensor

5.3. Solid State Sensor



Chapter 6. Global Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market, by Geography

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market Analysis, 2016-2026

6.2.1. North America Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market, by Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.2.2. North America Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market, by Sensor, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.2.3. North America Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market, by Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.2.3.1. U.S.

6.2.3.2. Canada

6.3. Europe Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market Analysis, 2016-2026

6.4. Asia Pacific Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market Analysis, 2016-2026

6.5. Latin America Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market Analysis, 2016-2026

6.6. Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market Analysis, 2016-2026



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. News Coverage

7.2. Breathe E-Z Systems, Inc.

7.3. Commonwealth Diagnostics International, Inc.

7.4. Healius Limited.

7.5. MD Diagnostics Ltd.

7.6. LABORIE

7.7. FAN GmbH

7.8. Metabolic Solutions, Inc.

7.9. QuinTron Instrument Company, Inc.



