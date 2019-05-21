Global $392 Mn Remote Towers Market Forecast to 2025 Featuring Profiles of Frequentis, Saab, Searidge Technologies, Indra Sistemas, Avinor, and Thales Group
May 21, 2019, 05:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Towers Market by Operation Type (Single, Multiple, Contingency), System Type (Airport Equipment, Remote Tower Modules, Network Solutions), Application (Communication, Information & Control, Surveillance), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The remote towers market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 63 million in 2019 to 392 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 35.53% during the forecast period.
Increased cost saving is one of the significant factors driving the remote towers market.
This growth can be attributed to increased cost savings, safety, and efficiency achieved using remote towers. Limited network infrastructure and capacity issues of big airports are the major restraints for the market.
Based on the operation type, the contingency segment is projected to lead the remote towers market during the forecast period.
Based on operation type, the single segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the remote towers market in 2019. This can be attributed to the market is in the initial phase of commercialization. Depending on successful testing and operations of single remote tower operations, the industry is expected to add contingency remote tower operations for tier 1 airports.
Based on the application, the information & control segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing trend of digitization and artificial intelligence. Due to heavy air traffic, controllers are facing high pressure in terms of managing and planning, which is also resulting in delays and increasing costs. Air traffic is estimated to grow further, and the industry is moving toward technological advancements to avoid delays and manage costs.
Digitizing the current systems enables up-gradation to artificially intelligent systems, resulting in reduced load on the workforce.
Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the remote towers market in 2019; the APAC market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the remote towers market in 2019. This can be attributed to the SESAR initiative, which focuses on optimizing air traffic management to reduce cost and carbon footprints. Additionally, upcoming remote towers in countries such as Sweden, the UK, Germany, and Norway have led to a large share of the European market.
Major companies profiled in the report include Frequentis (Austria), Saab AB (Sweden), Searidge Technologies (Canada), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Avinor (Norway), and Thales Group (France), among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased Cost Savings
5.2.1.2 Increased Efficiency and Safety
5.2.1.3 Increased Number of Airports
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Limited Network Infrastructure
5.2.2.2 Capacity Issues of Big Airports
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Modernization of Current Air Traffic Management Infrastructure
5.2.3.2 Growth of the Overall Air Traffic Management Industry
5.2.3.3 Digitalization in Air Traffic Management
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Rise in Cyber Threats to Air Traffic Management
5.2.4.2 Need for Proper Training and Familiarity With Remote Tower Systems
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 5G Network
6.2.2 Digitalization
6.2.3 Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Quantum Computing
6.2.4 Internet of Things (IoT) in Air Traffic Management
6.2.5 Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System (STARS)
6.2.6 Airport Safety Nets
6.3 Initiators
6.3.1 Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) Initiative
6.3.2 Onesky Australia Program
6.4 Futuristic Trends
6.4.1 Integrating Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Movements Into Remote Air Traffic Control (ATC)
7 Remote Towers Market, By Operation Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Single
7.2.1 Dedicated Remote Tower
7.3 Multiple
7.3.1 Simultaneously Or Sequentially Controlling Remote Tower
7.4 Contingency
7.4.1 Emergency and Back-Up Remote Tower
8 Remote Towers Market, By System Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Airport Equipment
8.2.1 Helps Gain Real-Time Airport View at Remote Location
8.3 Remote Tower Module
8.3.1 Includes Control Working Position and Visual Systems
8.4 Network Solutions
8.4.1 Wide Area Network to Connect Remote Tower Module With Airport Equipment
9 Remote Towers, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Communication
9.2.1 Connects Air Traffic and Ground-Based Systems
9.3 Information & Control
9.3.1 Data Processing and Providing Output for Decision Making
9.4 Flight Data Handling
9.4.1 Flight Data Input to the Controllers at CWPA
9.5 Surveillance
9.5.1 Radars and Transponders Aid With Data for Surveillance
9.6 Visualization
9.6.1 Includes Display System Helping in Replacing Out of the Window View for Controller
10 Regional Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.1.1 Nextgen Program for the Modernization of Existing ATM Systems
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 New Airport Projects Driving the Demand of Remote Tower Across Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 UK
10.3.1.1 Airport Congestion is Fueling the Demand of Remote Tower in High Traffic Airports
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 High Presence of Remote Tower System Suppliers
10.3.3 Norway
10.3.3.1 High Demand for Regional Connectivity
10.3.4 Germany
10.3.4.1 Implementation of Remote Control Tower at German Airports
10.3.5 Sweden
10.3.5.1 Increased Requirement for Safety, Flexibility, and Reduced Costs
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 Upcoming Greenfield Airport Projects are Expected to Propel the Remote Tower Growth
10.4.2 India
10.4.2.1 Indian Government is Focusing on Increasing Regional Connectivity
10.4.3 Australia
10.4.3.1 Airport Modernization Projects Driving the Market in Australia
10.4.4 Rest of APAC
10.5 Rest of the World
10.5.1 Middle East
10.5.1.1 Increasing Tourism Driving the Demand to Manage the Increased Air Traffic and Airport Modernization
10.5.2 Latam
10.5.2.1 Modernization of Airports and Tourism Traffic Driving the Market in Latam
10.5.3 Africa
10.5.3.1 New Airport Project Investments Driving the Market in Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Vendor Dive Overview
11.2.1 Visionary Leaders
11.2.2 Innovators
11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.4 Emerging Companies
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Contracts
11.3.2 New Product Developments
11.3.3 Agreements/Collaborations/Strategic Partnerships
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Saab AB
12.3 Frequentis Group
12.4 Thales Group
12.5 Indra Sistemas, S.A.
12.6 Raytheon Company
12.7 Harris Corporation
12.8 Northrop Grumman Corporation
12.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation
12.10 Searidge Technologies
12.11 Leonardo S.P.A
12.12 Kongsberg Gruppen
12.13 System Integrators and Service Providers
12.13.1 Avinor AS
12.13.2 NATS Holdings Limited
12.13.3 Skysoft-ATM SA
12.13.4 Systems Interface
12.13.5 ACAMS Airport Tower Solutions
12.13.6 ADB Safegate
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ei6vh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
