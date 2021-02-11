Global $398,723.4 Million Cold Chain Market to 2027: COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Offering, Temperature, & Industry Vertical

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Chain Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Offering; Temperature; Industry Vertical," report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing Omni channel distribution of groceries in Asia Pacific will lead the Cold Chain market growth during 2020-2027.



The market valued at US$ 207,510.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 398,723.4 million by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.



The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.



The rising trade of perishable products and favorable government support for the development of cold chain infrastructure are the key factors expected to propel the growth of the cold chain market. The cold chain service players are also adopting pioneering technologies to accommodate the increasing demand for food safety, particularly for processed foods.



It is projected to offer abundant opportunities, thus propelling the proliferation of several multinational vendors into the market, intending to offer efficient cold chain solutions. Further, strict food safety regulations, such as the Food Safety Modernization Act, which necessitates better attention toward creating a cold storage warehouse, are anticipated to support the growth of the market. However, challenges regarding environmental concerns such as the emission of greenhouse gasses are projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.



Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.; CSafe Global; DoKaSch TEMPERATURE SOLUTIONS GmbH; Envirotainer AB; Pelican BioThermal LLC; SKYCELL AG; Softbox Systems Ltd; Sonoco ThermoSafe; va-Q-tec AG; and World Courierare among the leading players operating in the cold chain market. Several other players are also functioning and are contributing significant revenues in the cold chain market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Cold chain Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Additional Information

4.3.1 Active versus passive temperature packaging management trends and market outlook

4.3.2 Frozen Logistics Market Volume Analysis and Forecast to 2027

4.3.3 Parcel versus Large Cargo Volume - Frozen Logistics Market



5. Cold chain Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Omni channel distribution of groceries in Asia Pacific

5.1.2 Increasing demand for perishable food products

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Environmental Concerns Regarding Greenhouse Gas Emissions

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging technologies create new opportunities

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Infrastructure Development to Reduce Post-Harvest & Processed Food Wastage

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

5.6 Ecosystem Analysis

5.7 Expert Opinion



6. Cold chain Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Cold chain Market Global Overview

6.2 Global Cold Chain Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Cold chain Market Analysis - By Offering

7.1 Overview

7.2 Cold chain Market, by Offering (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Storage

7.4 Transportation

7.5 Monitoring Components

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Monitoring Components: Cold chain Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5.2.1 Hardware

7.5.2.2 Hardware: Cold chain Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5.2.3 Software



8. Cold chain Market Analysis - By Temperature

8.1 Overview

8.2 Cold chain Market, by Deployment Type (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Frozen

8.4 Chilled



9. Cold chain Market Analysis - By Industry Vertical

9.1 Overview

9.2 Cold chain Market, by Industry Vertical (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Pharmaceutical

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Food & Beverages

9.6 Chemical



10. Cold chain Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Cold chain Market



12. Industry Landscapes

12.1 Market Initiative

12.2 Merger and Acquisition

12.3 New Development



13. Company Profiles

Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.

CSafe Global

DoKaSch TEMPERATURE SOLUTIONS GmbH

Envirotainer AB

Pelican BioThermal LLC

SKYCELL AG

Softbox Systems Ltd.

Sonoco ThermoSafe

va-Q-tec AG

World Courier

