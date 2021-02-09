Global 3D Cell Culture Market (2020 to 2027) - by Product, Application, and End-user

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Cell Culture Market by Product, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cell culture is a significant tool in biological research. These cultures are mainly of two types, namely two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D). Since the advent of cell culture techniques, 2D cell cultures are mostly preferred due to their availability, ease of environmental control, cell observation and measurement. However, growing cells in flat layers on surfaces do not precisely model the in-vivo state.



As compared to 2D, 3D cell culture permits the biological cells to grow and interact with their surroundings in all three dimensions. Cells grown in a 3D cell culture models have proven to be physiologically relevant. They have shown improvements in numerous studies of biological mechanisms including cell morphology, proliferation, differentiation, cell number monitoring, viability, migration & invasion of tumor cells into surrounding tissues, response to stimuli, angiogenesis stimulation, drug metabolism, gene expression & protein synthesis, immune system evasion, and in-vivo relevance. Thus, 3D cell cultures are beneficial in studying and analyzing the etiology of diseases; thereby, facilitating their adoption in the field of research.



The global 3D cell culture market was evaluated at $1,234. 86 million in 2019, and is estimated to garner $3,721. 68 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16. 3% during the forecast period. This growth rate is majorly attributed to the advantages offered by 3D cell cultures over conventional 2D cell cultures in cell-to-cell and cell-to-matrix interactions. In addition, continuous effort in R&D activities for drug discovery, development & screening and inclination toward the use of 3D cell cultures in cancer research are some other factors anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the analysis period. Likewise, surge in demand for organ transplantation is predicted to have a positive impact on the growth of 3D cell culture market. Conversely, higher costs associated with implementation of 3D cell cultures and inconsistent results are obstructing the market growth.



On the other hand, upcoming technologies leading to product advancements in the field of 3D cell culture is estimated to provide profitable growth opportunities for the key market players in the market. Furthermore, the 3D cell culture industry is currently facing newer challenges to cope up with the demand and supply of 3D cell culture components owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, inconsistent and interrupted supply chain activities and availability of human resources are expected to impact the market growth. On the contrary, surge in research practices for developing novel therapies against COVID-19 is serving as a huge opportunity for the key market players. Research associated with stem cell therapies and regenerative medicine has shown promising results for treating the COVID-19 disease; thus, this is expected to compensate the deleterious impact caused by lockdowns globally. Thus, the overall COVID-19 impact is anticipated to remain moderate for the prominent players in the 3D cell culture market.



The research report categorizes the 3D cell culture market based on product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into scaffold-based platforms, scaffold-free platforms, gels, bioreactors, microchips and services. Based on application, the 3D cell culture market is divided into cancer research, stem cell research, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine. The end user segment of the market comprises biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, contract research laboratories, and academic institutes. Region wise, the market has been analyzed across four regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



