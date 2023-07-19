Global 3D Food Printing Research Report 2023: Exploring the Booming $11.3 Billion Market with a Staggering CAGR of 50.2% till 2030

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Food Printing Market by Offering, Printing Method (Layer-by-layer, Mold-based), Printing Technology (Extrusion, Powder Binding Deposition), Ingredient Form (Pastes and Purees, Powdered Ingredients), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With a projected value of $11.3 billion by 2030 and a remarkable CAGR of 50.2% from 2023 to 2030, the 3D food printing market is experiencing significant growth.

The market's expansion is primarily driven by the increasing demand for gourmet food and the adoption of 3D printing technology to produce plant-based meat alternatives and reduce food wastage. However, challenges such as long processing times and the perceived lack of flavor and texture compared to traditionally manufactured food products pose limitations.

Nonetheless, the food & hospitality industries' growing interest in 3D food printing technology and ongoing research initiatives to develop innovative models present promising opportunities for market growth.

Report Highlights:

Machines & accessories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D food printing market in 2023, driven by the wider usage of 3D printing technology in food industries for personalized nutrition, automated cooking, and reduction in food wastage.

Layer-by-layer printing method is expected to account for the larger share of the 3D food printing market in 2023, attributed to its wide usage in different applications, ability to design complex-shaped products, and easily incorporate specific ingredients as per customer preferences.

Extrusion printing technology is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D food printing market in 2023, offering the ability to achieve the output of conventional food extrusion processing with digitalized designs and personalized nutrition control.

Pastes and purees ingredient form is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D food printing market in 2023, driven by its structural properties, easy usage with 3D food printing technologies, and increasing demand for customized paste and puree-based products.

Bakeries & confectionaries end-user segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D food printing market in 2023, fueled by the increasing demand for personalized meals, luxury dining, and the rising consumption of plant-based meat products.

North America is expected to dominate the 3D food printing market, driven by technological progress in food technology, rising awareness of 3D-printed and plant-based meat products, and the demand for vegan alternatives to meat products

Market Insights



Factors Affecting Market Growth

Market Trends: Increased Emphasis on Product Customization Across Industries

Technology Trends: Use of AI in 3D Printing

Transformative Potential of 3D Food Printing

Use Cases of 3D Food Printing

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Parameters of Textural Properties of Printed Products

Regulations for 3D Food Printer Filaments

Value Chain Analysis

Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

3D Systems Corporation (U.S.)

TNO ( Netherlands )

) Natural Machines ( Spain )

) Wiiboox ( China )

) byFlow B.V. ( Netherlands )

) Dovetailed (U.K.)

PancakeBot (U.S.)

BeeHex LLC (U.S.)

Print4Taste GmbH ( Germany )

) Changxing Shiyin Technology Co. Ltd. ( China ).

Scope of the report:

3D Food Printing Market Assessment, by Offering

Machines & Accessories

Software

Services

3D Food Printing Market Assessment, by Printing Method

Layer-by-layer

Mold-based

3D Food Printing Market Assessment, by Printing Technology

Extrusion

Soft-materials Extrusion

Melting Extrusion

Hydrogel-forming Extrusion

Powder Binding Deposition

Selective Laser Sintering

Liquid Binding

Selective Hot Air Sintering and Melting

Inkjet Printing

Bio-printing

3D Food Printing Market Assessment, by Ingredient Form

Pastes and Purees

Dough

Puree

Jelly & Frosting

Mashed Fruits & Vegetables

Cheese

Other Pastes and Purees

Powdered Ingredients

Sugar

Chocolate Powder

Protein Powder

Flour

Other Powdered Ingredients

Cells

3D Food Printing Market Assessment, by End User

Restaurants

QSR/Fast Food Restaurants

Casual Dining Restaurants

Cafes

Fine Dining/Gourmet Restaurants

Big Scale Caterings

Bakery & Confectionaries

Other End Users

3D Food Printing Market Assessment, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Australia & New Zealand

& Malaysia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Denmark

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zdokjn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets