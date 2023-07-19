Global 3D Food Printing Research Report 2023: Exploring the Booming $11.3 Billion Market with a Staggering CAGR of 50.2% till 2030

19 Jul, 2023, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Food Printing Market by Offering, Printing Method (Layer-by-layer, Mold-based), Printing Technology (Extrusion, Powder Binding Deposition), Ingredient Form (Pastes and Purees, Powdered Ingredients), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With a projected value of $11.3 billion by 2030 and a remarkable CAGR of 50.2% from 2023 to 2030, the 3D food printing market is experiencing significant growth.
The market's expansion is primarily driven by the increasing demand for gourmet food and the adoption of 3D printing technology to produce plant-based meat alternatives and reduce food wastage. However, challenges such as long processing times and the perceived lack of flavor and texture compared to traditionally manufactured food products pose limitations.
Nonetheless, the food & hospitality industries' growing interest in 3D food printing technology and ongoing research initiatives to develop innovative models present promising opportunities for market growth.
Report Highlights:
- Machines & accessories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D food printing market in 2023, driven by the wider usage of 3D printing technology in food industries for personalized nutrition, automated cooking, and reduction in food wastage.
- Layer-by-layer printing method is expected to account for the larger share of the 3D food printing market in 2023, attributed to its wide usage in different applications, ability to design complex-shaped products, and easily incorporate specific ingredients as per customer preferences.
- Extrusion printing technology is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D food printing market in 2023, offering the ability to achieve the output of conventional food extrusion processing with digitalized designs and personalized nutrition control.
- Pastes and purees ingredient form is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D food printing market in 2023, driven by its structural properties, easy usage with 3D food printing technologies, and increasing demand for customized paste and puree-based products.
- Bakeries & confectionaries end-user segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D food printing market in 2023, fueled by the increasing demand for personalized meals, luxury dining, and the rising consumption of plant-based meat products.
- North America is expected to dominate the 3D food printing market, driven by technological progress in food technology, rising awareness of 3D-printed and plant-based meat products, and the demand for vegan alternatives to meat products
Market Insights
- Factors Affecting Market Growth
- Market Trends: Increased Emphasis on Product Customization Across Industries
- Technology Trends: Use of AI in 3D Printing
- Transformative Potential of 3D Food Printing
- Use Cases of 3D Food Printing
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Parameters of Textural Properties of Printed Products
- Regulations for 3D Food Printer Filaments
- Value Chain Analysis
Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)
- 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.)
- TNO (Netherlands)
- Natural Machines (Spain)
- Wiiboox (China)
- byFlow B.V. (Netherlands)
- Dovetailed (U.K.)
- PancakeBot (U.S.)
- BeeHex LLC (U.S.)
- Print4Taste GmbH (Germany)
- Changxing Shiyin Technology Co. Ltd. (China).
Scope of the report:
3D Food Printing Market Assessment, by Offering
- Machines & Accessories
- Software
- Services
3D Food Printing Market Assessment, by Printing Method
- Layer-by-layer
- Mold-based
3D Food Printing Market Assessment, by Printing Technology
- Extrusion
- Soft-materials Extrusion
- Melting Extrusion
- Hydrogel-forming Extrusion
- Powder Binding Deposition
- Selective Laser Sintering
- Liquid Binding
- Selective Hot Air Sintering and Melting
- Inkjet Printing
- Bio-printing
3D Food Printing Market Assessment, by Ingredient Form
- Pastes and Purees
- Dough
- Puree
- Jelly & Frosting
- Mashed Fruits & Vegetables
- Cheese
- Other Pastes and Purees
- Powdered Ingredients
- Sugar
- Chocolate Powder
- Protein Powder
- Flour
- Other Powdered Ingredients
- Cells
3D Food Printing Market Assessment, by End User
- Restaurants
- QSR/Fast Food Restaurants
- Casual Dining Restaurants
- Cafes
- Fine Dining/Gourmet Restaurants
- Big Scale Caterings
- Bakery & Confectionaries
- Other End Users
3D Food Printing Market Assessment, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Australia & New Zealand
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Denmark
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
