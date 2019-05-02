Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market 2019-2023 with Facebook, Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony, & Zhongshan Xiaobawang Leading Technology Dominating
May 02, 2019, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 3D gaming consoles market will register a CAGR of almost 15% by 2023.
One of the major drivers of the market is the increasing implementation of VR technology by means of VR headsets and other VR devices such as VR glasses in-home 3D gaming consoles.
The popularity of VR gaming consoles is increasing in various developed economies such as the US, the UK, China, and Japan. Oculus launched its Oculus Quest gaming console that is a direct competitor of Nintendo Switch. The all-in-one V R gaming system Oculus Quest is designed using Oculus Insight. Oculus Quest uses four ultra-wide-angle sensors and computer vision algorithms to track the gamers' exact position in real time without any external sensors.
These technological innovations in VR gaming are expected to drive the growth of the global 3D gaming consoles market during the forecast period.
Increased adoption by working population
Various technological advances in the gaming sector, such as AR and VR, have prompted individuals of various demographics to adopt 3D gaming consoles. The adoption of gaming and 3D gaming consoles was prominent among kids and teenagers.
However, close association with games and the increasing number of national and international gaming events and gaming competitions, such as e-sports, have gathered the interest of working population toward 3D gaming consoles.
Cause of sickness due to prolonged usage of VR in 3D gaming consoles
Continuous use of VR may cause health issues among gamers. Motion sickness and VR sickness associated with prolonged use of VR in 3D gaming consoles may hinder the growth of the global 3D gaming consoles market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Facebook Technologies
- Microsoft
- Nintendo
- Sony Corporation
- Zhongshan Xiaobawang Leading Technology
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Home 3D gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Handheld 3D gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing emphasis on game streaming
- Rising number of indie game studios
- Growing popularity of video gaming competitions and eSports
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Facebook Technologies
- Microsoft
- Nintendo
- Sony Corporation
- Zhongshan Xiaobawang Leading Technology
