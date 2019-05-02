Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market 2019-2023 with Facebook, Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony, & Zhongshan Xiaobawang Leading Technology Dominating

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D gaming consoles market will register a CAGR of almost 15% by 2023.



One of the major drivers of the market is the increasing implementation of VR technology by means of VR headsets and other VR devices such as VR glasses in-home 3D gaming consoles.



The popularity of VR gaming consoles is increasing in various developed economies such as the US, the UK, China, and Japan. Oculus launched its Oculus Quest gaming console that is a direct competitor of Nintendo Switch. The all-in-one V R gaming system Oculus Quest is designed using Oculus Insight. Oculus Quest uses four ultra-wide-angle sensors and computer vision algorithms to track the gamers' exact position in real time without any external sensors.



These technological innovations in VR gaming are expected to drive the growth of the global 3D gaming consoles market during the forecast period.



Increased adoption by working population



Various technological advances in the gaming sector, such as AR and VR, have prompted individuals of various demographics to adopt 3D gaming consoles. The adoption of gaming and 3D gaming consoles was prominent among kids and teenagers.



However, close association with games and the increasing number of national and international gaming events and gaming competitions, such as e-sports, have gathered the interest of working population toward 3D gaming consoles.



Cause of sickness due to prolonged usage of VR in 3D gaming consoles



Continuous use of VR may cause health issues among gamers. Motion sickness and VR sickness associated with prolonged use of VR in 3D gaming consoles may hinder the growth of the global 3D gaming consoles market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players



Facebook Technologies

Microsoft

Nintendo

Sony Corporation

Zhongshan Xiaobawang Leading Technology

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Home 3D gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Handheld 3D gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing emphasis on game streaming

Rising number of indie game studios

Growing popularity of video gaming competitions and eSports

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Facebook Technologies

Microsoft

Nintendo

Sony Corporation

Zhongshan Xiaobawang Leading Technology



