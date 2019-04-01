Global 3D IC Market 2019-2023 - Growing Demand for 14-nm/16-nm FinFET Technology
The "Global 3D IC Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 3D IC market will register a CAGR of about 18% by 2023.
The major factor bolstering the growth of the global 3D IC market is the significant growth of the lot. The loT is driving the demand for connected devices. This has significantly increased bandwidth necessities. Different vendors across the market are working collectively to address the need of connecting several products such as home appliances, smart homes, set-top boxes (STBs), and sensors with a common interacting standard.
The standard would facilitate interoperability with the extensive variety of smart devices. The demand for small-sized gadgets has increased the need for more functionalities on a single device. This requires 3D IC chips with a greater number of transistors to support more functionalities. In addition, the loT requires the application of processors, multiple embedded cores, graphics processing unit (GPUs), and integrated wireless connectivity in a single package. This is expected to drive the growth of the global 3D IC market during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Growing requirement for semiconductor devices
The demand for semiconductor devices such as processors Cs, sensors, memory ICs, radio frequency integrated circuit, and others has grown significantly over the last few years. The emergence of the 3D packaging technology has enabled manufacturers to integrate more functionalities into a single chip (3D IC) at a moderate price. These technology advances fueled by the Internet have increased and will continue to augment the penetration of semiconductor devices in many varied application areas.
High design complexity
The increased demand for miniaturized electronic devices such as tablets has resulted in a high level of integration of components such as memory modules, sensors, and others on a single IC. Vendors need to make significant R&D investments in developing high-performance and power-efficient semiconductor ICs. Also, the complexity in manufacturing due to constant miniaturization increases the production cycle time for vendors and causes delays in product delivery. These factors can lead to additional expenses.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly concentrated and with the presence of limited vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Memory - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- LEDs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Sensors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEMS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for 14-nm/16-nm FinFET technology
- Increasing interest toward HBM chip
- Growth of smart cities
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ASE Group
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
- Toshiba Corporation
PART 14: APPENDIX
