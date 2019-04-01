Global 3D IC Market 2019-2023 - Growing Demand for 14-nm/16-nm FinFET Technology

DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D IC Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D IC market will register a CAGR of about 18% by 2023.

The major factor bolstering the growth of the global 3D IC market is the significant growth of the lot. The loT is driving the demand for connected devices. This has significantly increased bandwidth necessities. Different vendors across the market are working collectively to address the need of connecting several products such as home appliances, smart homes, set-top boxes (STBs), and sensors with a common interacting standard.

The standard would facilitate interoperability with the extensive variety of smart devices. The demand for small-sized gadgets has increased the need for more functionalities on a single device. This requires 3D IC chips with a greater number of transistors to support more functionalities. In addition, the loT requires the application of processors, multiple embedded cores, graphics processing unit (GPUs), and integrated wireless connectivity in a single package. This is expected to drive the growth of the global 3D IC market during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Growing requirement for semiconductor devices

The demand for semiconductor devices such as processors Cs, sensors, memory ICs, radio frequency integrated circuit, and others has grown significantly over the last few years. The emergence of the 3D packaging technology has enabled manufacturers to integrate more functionalities into a single chip (3D IC) at a moderate price. These technology advances fueled by the Internet have increased and will continue to augment the penetration of semiconductor devices in many varied application areas.

High design complexity

The increased demand for miniaturized electronic devices such as tablets has resulted in a high level of integration of components such as memory modules, sensors, and others on a single IC. Vendors need to make significant R&D investments in developing high-performance and power-efficient semiconductor ICs. Also, the complexity in manufacturing due to constant miniaturization increases the production cycle time for vendors and causes delays in product delivery. These factors can lead to additional expenses.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly concentrated and with the presence of limited vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Memory - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

LEDs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Sensors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEMS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for 14-nm/16-nm FinFET technology

Increasing interest toward HBM chip

Growth of smart cities

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ASE Group

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Toshiba Corporation

PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/95ve07

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:



Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

