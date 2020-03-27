Global 3D Metrology Scanners Market Report, 2020 - Emphasis on Continuous Measurement & Inspection to Drive Demand
DUBLIN, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3-Dimensional (3D) Metrology Scanners Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research analyzes the global trends in the 3D metrology scanners market.
A separate section on laser radar has also been covered as a part of this research. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period from 2016 to 2024. The laser radar market is segmented by product positioning and regional and vertical markets, and market share analysis has been provided for the same.
The geographical scope of the study includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW).
- Europe, a hub for several dimensional metrology vendors, is considered to be at the forefront of the adoption of these solutions, owing to the increasing awareness about the importance of dimensional metrology solutions within the various vertical markets.
- North America is the largest contributor to the 3D metrology scanners market, owing to a large base of automotive and aerospace companies. Additionally, the awareness about dimensional metrology solutions and related benefits among companies is high in these regions.
- APAC is the fastest growing region, with industries adopting dimensional metrology solutions. The market is approached usually through a combination of direct and indirect channels.
The market is witnessing steady growth, with end users focused on enhancing productivity and reducing operational expenditure. Manufacturers are constantly looking to improve the quality of products being produced and reduce wastage as digitalization of industries witness gradual growth. Furthermore, companies have also started to leverage on technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, cloud computing and data analytics.
Trends such as Industry 4.0 and process automation are expected to drive the demand for 3D metrology scanners across different applications. The market has been segmented by product type, product positioning, and regional and vertical markets. The study covers the market share analysis of top competitors. It also mentions growth opportunities and visionary scenarios that offer future growth opportunities and showcase future trends in this market.
The revenue of the global 3D metrology scanners market is estimated to reach approximately $1,401.1 million by 2024. Market participants have been busy with mergers and acquisitions, as competition is intense and companies are looking for opportunities to enhance their share. Ranging from the broad impacts of Industry 4.0 and mass customization, to the demand for in-line and portable optical metrology, the study discusses various trends that are impacting the 3D metrology scanners market and their business impact on enterprises, service providers, and small and the medium businesses.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- 5 Step Process to Transformational Growth
- Strategic Imperatives for 3D Metrology Scanner Suppliers
2. Growth Environment - Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Product and Pricing Overview
- Drivers and Restraints
- Drivers Explained
- Restraints Explained
3. Market Forecast
- 3D Metrology Scanners Market - Overview
- Revenue Forecast - Global 3D Metrology Scanners Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Products
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Markets
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Markets
4. Structured Light Scanners Market
- Structured Light Scanners Market - Segment Overview
- Revenue Forecast - Global Structured Light Scanners Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Location
- Revenue Forecast by Product Location
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Markets
- Structured Light Scanners Market Discussion
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
5. Laser Trackers Market
- Laser Trackers Market - Segment Overview
- Revenue Forecast - Global Laser Trackers Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Location
- Revenue Forecast by Product Location
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Markets
- Laser Tracker Market Discussion
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
6. 3D Laser Scanners Market
- 3D Laser Scanners Market - Segment Overview
- 3D Laser Scanners Market
- Revenue Forecast - Global 3D Laser Scanners Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Location
- Revenue Forecast by Product Location
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Markets
- 3D Laser Scanners Market Discussion
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
7. Laser Radar Market
- Laser Radar Market - Segment Overview
- Revenue Forecast - Laser Radar Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Location
- Revenue Forecast by Product Location
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Markets
- Laser Radar Market Discussion
- Market Share Analysis
8. Visioning Scenarios
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Trends/Factors Impacting the 3D Metrology Scanners Market
9. Growth Pipeline
- Levers for Growth
10. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Smart Factory
- Growth Opportunity 2 - 3D printing
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Robotic Guidance
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Reverse Engineering
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Metrology Software
- Growth Opportunity 6 - In-line Metrology
- Growth Opportunity 7 - Portable Metrology
- Growth Opportunity 8 - Medical Device Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 9 - Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
- Growth Opportunity 10 - Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
12. Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Growth Opportunities 1-10 - Vision and Strategy
- Growth Opportunities Matrix
12. Growth Strategy and Implementation
- Growth Strategies for Your Company
- Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gy4rq1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
