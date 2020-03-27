Global 3D Metrology Scanners Market Report, 2020 - Emphasis on Continuous Measurement & Inspection to Drive Demand

DUBLIN, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3-Dimensional (3D) Metrology Scanners Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research analyzes the global trends in the 3D metrology scanners market.

A separate section on laser radar has also been covered as a part of this research. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period from 2016 to 2024. The laser radar market is segmented by product positioning and regional and vertical markets, and market share analysis has been provided for the same.



The geographical scope of the study includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW).

Europe , a hub for several dimensional metrology vendors, is considered to be at the forefront of the adoption of these solutions, owing to the increasing awareness about the importance of dimensional metrology solutions within the various vertical markets.

, a hub for several dimensional metrology vendors, is considered to be at the forefront of the adoption of these solutions, owing to the increasing awareness about the importance of dimensional metrology solutions within the various vertical markets. North America is the largest contributor to the 3D metrology scanners market, owing to a large base of automotive and aerospace companies. Additionally, the awareness about dimensional metrology solutions and related benefits among companies is high in these regions.

is the largest contributor to the 3D metrology scanners market, owing to a large base of automotive and aerospace companies. Additionally, the awareness about dimensional metrology solutions and related benefits among companies is high in these regions. APAC is the fastest growing region, with industries adopting dimensional metrology solutions. The market is approached usually through a combination of direct and indirect channels.

The market is witnessing steady growth, with end users focused on enhancing productivity and reducing operational expenditure. Manufacturers are constantly looking to improve the quality of products being produced and reduce wastage as digitalization of industries witness gradual growth. Furthermore, companies have also started to leverage on technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, cloud computing and data analytics.

Trends such as Industry 4.0 and process automation are expected to drive the demand for 3D metrology scanners across different applications. The market has been segmented by product type, product positioning, and regional and vertical markets. The study covers the market share analysis of top competitors. It also mentions growth opportunities and visionary scenarios that offer future growth opportunities and showcase future trends in this market.



The revenue of the global 3D metrology scanners market is estimated to reach approximately $1,401.1 million by 2024. Market participants have been busy with mergers and acquisitions, as competition is intense and companies are looking for opportunities to enhance their share. Ranging from the broad impacts of Industry 4.0 and mass customization, to the demand for in-line and portable optical metrology, the study discusses various trends that are impacting the 3D metrology scanners market and their business impact on enterprises, service providers, and small and the medium businesses.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5 Step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for 3D Metrology Scanner Suppliers

2. Growth Environment - Market Overview

Market Definitions

Product and Pricing Overview

Drivers and Restraints

Drivers Explained

Restraints Explained

3. Market Forecast

3D Metrology Scanners Market - Overview

Revenue Forecast - Global 3D Metrology Scanners Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Products

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Markets

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Markets

4. Structured Light Scanners Market

Structured Light Scanners Market - Segment Overview

Revenue Forecast - Global Structured Light Scanners Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Location

Revenue Forecast by Product Location

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Markets

Structured Light Scanners Market Discussion

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

5. Laser Trackers Market

Laser Trackers Market - Segment Overview

Revenue Forecast - Global Laser Trackers Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Location

Revenue Forecast by Product Location

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Markets

Laser Tracker Market Discussion

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

6. 3D Laser Scanners Market

3D Laser Scanners Market - Segment Overview

3D Laser Scanners Market

Revenue Forecast - Global 3D Laser Scanners Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Location

Revenue Forecast by Product Location

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Markets

3D Laser Scanners Market Discussion

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

7. Laser Radar Market

Laser Radar Market - Segment Overview

Revenue Forecast - Laser Radar Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Location

Revenue Forecast by Product Location

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Markets

Laser Radar Market Discussion

Market Share Analysis

8. Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning

Trends/Factors Impacting the 3D Metrology Scanners Market

9. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

10. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Smart Factory

Growth Opportunity 2 - 3D printing

Growth Opportunity 3 - Robotic Guidance

Growth Opportunity 4 - Reverse Engineering

Growth Opportunity 5 - Metrology Software

Growth Opportunity 6 - In-line Metrology

Growth Opportunity 7 - Portable Metrology

Growth Opportunity 8 - Medical Device Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 9 - Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 10 - Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

12. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities 1-10 - Vision and Strategy

Growth Opportunities Matrix

12. Growth Strategy and Implementation

Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gy4rq1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

