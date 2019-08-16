Global 3D Printed Metals Patent Landscape Report 2019: Identify the Leading Inventors in the 3D-Printed Metals Field

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printed Metals: A Patent Landscape Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Metals-based 3D printing is one of the fastest growing sectors of the 3D printing industry.



This report includes an Excel database containing 1,381 worldwide patent references for 3D printing metals and processes used to make them. This database will be a valuable resource to anyone researching the worldwide patent landscape for 3D printing metals. It enables them to determine the top cited patents in their field, how many patents are being filed each year, what patent families are already claimed and where new patent rights may be available.



In addition to institutional coverage, this report identifies the leading inventors in the 3D-printed metals field, who they work for, and the value of their patented inventions. The patent analysis also reveals the degree to which the public corporate strategy of major firms in the 3D printing metals space is backed up (or not) by patent strategy.

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: 3D Printed Metals: Conclusions and Recommendations

1.1 Coverage of this Report

1.2 Conclusions and Recommendations

1.2.1 Introduction

1.2.2 The Geography of 3D Printing Metals Patents

1.2.3 Companies in this Sector

Section 2: Patent Database

Section 3: Search Methodology

Section 4: Explanation of Patent Grades and Scores

Section 5: Technology Landscape Analysis

Section 6: Charts and Graphs

6.1 Current Assignee: Patents and Applications

6.1.1 Current Assignee U.S. Patents (Top 20)

6.1.2 Current Assignee U.S. Applications (Top 20)

6.1.3 Original Assignee European Patents (Top 20)

6.1.4 Original Assignee European Applications (Top 10)

6.1.5 Original Assignee WIPO Publications

6.1.6 Original Assignee China Patents

6.1.7 Original Assignee China Applications

6.1.8 Original Assignee Japan Patents

6.2 Trends: Patents and Applications

6.2.1 Trends: U.S. Patents

6.2.2 Trends: U.S. Applications

6.2.3 Trends: European Patents

6.2.4 Trends: European Applications

6.2.5 Trends: WIPO Publications

6.2.6 Trends: China Patents

6.2.7 Trends: China Applications

6.2.8 Trends: Japan Patents

6.3 Litigation Involving Patents Covered by This Report

6.4 Patent Citation

6.4.1 Current Assignee Domestic Citation Count U.S. Patents (Top 10)

6.4.2 Current Assignee Domestic Cited-By US Patents (Top 10)

6.4.3 Original Assignee Domestic Citation Count China Patents (Top 20)

6.4.4 Current Assignee Domestic Cited-By China Patents (Top 20)

6.5 Patent and Inventor Scores

6.5.1 Current Assignee Patent Score U.S. (Top 10)

6.5.2 Current Assignee Inventor Score U.S. (Top 10)

6.5.3 Inventor Patent Score U.S. (Top 10)

6.5.4 Original Assignee Patent Score EP (Top 20)

6.5.5 Inventor Patent Score EP (Top 20)

6.5.6 Original Assignee Patent Score China (Top 20)

6.5.7 Original Assignee Inventor Score China (Top 20)

6.5.8 Inventor Patent Score Japan (Top 10)

6.6 Degree of Inventor Activity

6.6.1 Inventor by Current Assignee U.S. Patents (Top 10)

6.6.2 Inventor by Current Assignee U.S. Applications (Top 10)

6.6.3 Inventor U.S. Patents (Top 20)

6.6.4 Inventor U.S. Applications (Top 20)

6.6.5 Inventor by Original Assignee European Patents (Top 10)

6.6.6 Inventor by Original Assignee European Applications (Top 10)

6.6.7 Inventor European Patents (Top 20)

6.6.8 Inventor European Applications (Top 20)

6.6.9 Inventor by Original Assignee WIPO Publications

6.6.10 Inventor: WIPO Publications

6.6.11 Inventor by Original Assignee China Patents (Top 10)

6.6.12 Inventor: China Applications (Top 10)

6.6.13 Inventor by Original Assignee Japan (Top 10)

6.6.14 Inventor Japan (Top 10)

Section 7: Patent Quality Evaluation

Section 8: Forward Citation

Section 9: Technology Keyword Maps

Section 10: Closing Commentary

Companies Mentioned



3D Systems

Arcam

Arconic

Batelle

Boeing

Desktop Metal

EOS

ExOne

GE

HC Starck

Halliburton

HP

Honeywell

Johnson Matthey

Raytheon

Ricoh

Sciaky

Siemens

United Technologies

Velo3D

Xerox

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e8qzou



