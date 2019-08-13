Global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market 2019-2023 with Profiles of HP, 3D Systems, Stratasys, Protolabs, Materialize NV and ExOne

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market: Insights, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The factors such as rising adoption of 3D printing, upsurge in the number of 3D printer manufacturers, increasing 3D inkjet printhead sales, rapid urbanization and growing awareness about the benefits of 3D printing are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by intellectual property concerns and 3D printing as security risks. A few notable trends include acceleration of research and development by top ten countries, rise in average selling prices (ASP) of industrial 3D printers, demand of 3D printing in aerospace and automotive industry and ease in the development of customized products.

The global 3D printing market is segmented into Products, Parts & Services and Materials. The product 3D printing is the fastest growing segment in the global 3D printing market across the world, due to the rising demand for advanced printed and graphically designed products. Whereas, Parts & Services segment is emerging gradually with the increase in the application of 3D printing in services sectors.

The fastest growing regional market is North America, due to early-stage adoption of 3D printing technologies and rise in application of 3D printing, specifically in the industrial area. Europe and Asia Pacific are also contributing considerably to the global 3D printing market, with the increasing adoption and application of 3D printing in various industries, specifically automobiles and aerospace.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global additive manufacturing (3D Printing) market, segmented into Products, Parts & Services and Materials sub-segments.

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe and Asia Pacific ) have been analyzed.

, and ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (HP Inc., 3D Systems, Stratasys Ltd., Protolabs, Materialize NV and ExOne) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

3D Printers and Printing Products Manufacturers

Raw Material/Component Suppliers

End Users (Industrial, Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer and Medical/Dental)

3D Printing and Designs Consultants

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

1.1 3D Printing

1.2 Types of 3D Printing Technologies

1.3 Advantages of 3D Printing

1.4 Segments of 3D Printing Market

1.5 3D Printing End-Markets

1.6 Future of 3D Printing

2. Global 3D Printing Market Analysis

2.1 Global 3D Printing Market by Value

2.2 Global 3D Printing Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global 3D Printing Market by Segment

2.3.1 Global 3D Printing Products Market Forecast by Value

2.3.2 Global 3D Printing Parts & Services Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global 3D Printing Materials Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global 3D Printing Market by End Users

2.4.1 Global Industrial 3D Printing Market by Value

2.4.2 Global Industrial 3D Printing Market Forecast by Value

2.4.3 Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market by Value

2.4.4 Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market Forecast by Value

2.4.5 Global Automotive 3D Printing Market by Value

2.4.6 Global Automotive 3D Printing Market Value Forecast

2.4.7 Global Consumer 3D Printing Market by Value

2.4.8 Global Consumer 3D Printing Market Forecast by Value

2.4.9 Global Medical/Dental 3D Printing Market by Value

2.4.10 Global Medical/Dental 3D Printing Market Value Forecast

2.5 Global 3D Printing Market by Application

2.6 Global 3D Printing Market by Region

3. Regional 3D Printing Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America 3D Printing Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe 3D Printing Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 Europe 3D Printing Market by Country

3.3 Asia-Pacific

3.3.1 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Market Forecast by Value

3.3.2 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Market by Country

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Adoption of 3D Printing

4.1.2 Upsurge in Number of 3D Printer Manufacturers

4.1.3 Increasing 3D Inkjet Printhead Sales

4.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

4.1.5 Increasing Disposable Income

4.1.6 Increasing Number of Approved 3D Printed Medical Products by FDA

4.1.7 Growing Awareness about the Benefits of 3D Printing

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Acceleration of Technological Research and Development by Top Ten Countries

4.2.2 Rise in Average Selling Price (ASP) of Industrial 3D Printers

4.2.3 Overcoming the Challenges

4.2.4 Demand of 3D Printing in Aerospace and Automotive Industry

4.2.5 Ease in the Development of Customized Products

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Intellectual Property Concerns

4.3.2 3D Printing as Security Risk

4.3.3 High Equipment and Material Costs

5. Competition

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Comparison of 3D Printing Market Key Players

5.1.2 R&D Expenditures Comparison of Key Players

5.1.3 Market Cap Comparison of Key Players

5.1.4 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6. Company Profiles



3D Systems

ExOne

HP Inc.

Materialise NV

Protolabs

Stratasys Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lj1t8





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

