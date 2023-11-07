Global 3D Printing in Education Market Surges to $305.2 Billion in 2022, Poised for Impressive 10.90% CAGR Growth by 2028

Research and Markets

07 Nov, 2023, 18:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing in Education Market by Type, Application, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D printing in education market is witnessing significant growth, with the market size reaching US$ 305.2 billion in 2022. Industry analysts project robust expansion in the coming years, with the market expected to reach US$ 563.04 billion by 2028, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.90% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Key Market Drivers:

  • Rapid Digitization in the Education Sector
  • Growing Emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) Education
  • Technological Advancements in 3D Printing
  • Increasing Focus on Personalized Learning

3D printing in education involves the integration of 3D printers and related technologies to enhance teaching and learning experiences in educational settings. It empowers students to transform digital designs into physical objects, promoting creativity, innovation, and a deeper understanding of concepts.

The technology fosters hands-on learning, facilitates rapid prototyping, and allows students to iterate on their designs. Furthermore, it aids in visualizing complex ideas and aligns with career and technical education (CTE) programs, preparing students for careers in engineering, design, and manufacturing.

Market Trends:

The market is driven by the rapid digitization of the education sector, offering experiential learning opportunities. Advancements in 3D printing technology and the emphasis on STEAM education further contribute to its growth. 3D printing supports interdisciplinary education, allowing students to apply knowledge across multiple disciplines.

It also aligns with the demands of future careers, providing students with essential skills in digital design, problem-solving, and prototyping. Leading industry players are collaborating with educational institutions and offering comprehensive educational packages, including 3D printers, curriculum resources, and educator support. Additionally, personalized learning and improvements in educational infrastructure are fostering market growth worldwide.

Key Market Segmentation:

  • Type:

    • 3D Printers
    • 3D Printing Services and Materials

  • Application:

    • Higher Education
    • K-12

  • Region:

    • North America
      • United States
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • France
      • United Kingdom
      • Italy
      • Spain
      • Russia
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • India
      • South Korea
      • Australia
      • Indonesia
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global 3D printing in education market. It profiles major companies, including Afinia, Fargo 3D Printing, Formlabs, Materialise NV, Prusa Research a.s, Stratasys Ltd., UltiMaker, and more. This is a partial list of companies, and a complete list can be found in the report.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  1. How has the global 3D printing in education market performed and what are the growth expectations?
  2. What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
  3. What impact do these drivers, restraints, and opportunities have on the market?
  4. Which regions hold the most potential in the 3D printing in education market?
  5. What is the market breakup based on type, and which type is the most attractive?
  6. What is the market breakup based on application, and which application is the most promising?
  7. How is the competitive landscape structured, and who are the key players in the market?

