Global 3D Printing Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: Scalability From Rapid Prototyping to Production Opportunities

The 3D printing market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the period 2019-2025.
The 3D printing market has been growing tremendously in the last decade, and it is witnessing investments by both public and private enterprises. Several governments across the world are keen to invest in this domain, and they have already started investing in the same. The US, UK, Germany, France, and China are the leading countries with the highest adoption and investment rates. The automotive industry is expected to expand at the fastest pace because of the growing acceptance of the technology in automotive part manufacturing. 3D printing technology is largely adopted in the aerospace and defense sectors. The aircraft industry is among the early adopters of the technology.
3D printing continues its industrialization journey despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is supporting the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. As many hospitals struggle to get critical medical supplies, this technology has emerged as a solution that enables a quick response to certain supply chain shortages. The agility offered by 3D printing can be useful not only during this pandemic. 3D printing materials for medical applications must be developed for medical environments, meaning that they must withstand high temperatures and be biocompatible. While such materials do exist on the 3D printing market, their variety is much lower than that of more common thermoplastics.
3D Printing Market Segmentation
The global 3D printing market research report includes a detailed segmentation by component, end-user, application, process, and geography. 3D printers have grown exponentially in recent years as they become cheaper, more efficient, and more capable. The demand for faster speed and higher printing reliability has driven manufacturers to shift their focus on metal 3D printing to production applications. The industrial 3D printing market is growing at a significant rate around the globe, particularly in developed economies as large manufacturers are likely to use this technology to reduce production costs. Electrics and electronics, food and beverage, aerospace, automobile, and healthcare are the main end-users of commercial printers.
The industrial machinery industry is the largest revenue-generating segment. The demand for 3D printing in this industry is growing as the industry is witnessing a slow shift toward efficient production techniques and optimum resource utilization. The UK and Switzerland are the leading countries in the overall manufacturing climate, followed by the US, Japan, and Canada due to their strategies, cost factors, labor contributions, and infrastructure.
The aerospace and defense industry has been an early adopter of this technology and continues as a contributor to market growth. The demand for this technology in the aerospace industry is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the high standard of parts performance and accuracy.
3D printing can be particularly useful for prototyping of jewelry design, architecture, or electronics in the manufacturing of mechanical components, cases, architectural templates, props, and practical consumer goods. Rapid prototyping is a cost-effective option for almost any 3D concept from small pieces to massive outputs. The increasing application in healthcare, manufacturing, and construction, and consumer goods and electronics is expected to drive the 3D printing market in prototyping.
The increase in consumer electronics consumption is expected to increase the demand for the tooling segment. The focus on product customization fuels the requirement for new molds and dyes designed for the manufacturing of products. In addition, the growth of renewable energy systems requires sophisticated and professionally designed dye molds and machine tools to produce parts. Owing to the demand for product customization, the increased use of consumer electronics and electrical appliances, and the growth in renewable energy, the demand for equipment is projected to rise at a remarkable pace during the forecast period. Furthermore, advancements such as penetration of IoT and automation are projected to offer several lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.
