Global 3D Printing Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: Scalability From Rapid Prototyping to Production Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D printing market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the period 2019-2025.



The 3D printing market has been growing tremendously in the last decade, and it is witnessing investments by both public and private enterprises. Several governments across the world are keen to invest in this domain, and they have already started investing in the same. The US, UK, Germany, France, and China are the leading countries with the highest adoption and investment rates. The automotive industry is expected to expand at the fastest pace because of the growing acceptance of the technology in automotive part manufacturing. 3D printing technology is largely adopted in the aerospace and defense sectors. The aircraft industry is among the early adopters of the technology.



3D printing continues its industrialization journey despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is supporting the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. As many hospitals struggle to get critical medical supplies, this technology has emerged as a solution that enables a quick response to certain supply chain shortages. The agility offered by 3D printing can be useful not only during this pandemic. 3D printing materials for medical applications must be developed for medical environments, meaning that they must withstand high temperatures and be biocompatible. While such materials do exist on the 3D printing market, their variety is much lower than that of more common thermoplastics.



3D Printing Market Segmentation



The global 3D printing market research report includes a detailed segmentation by component, end-user, application, process, and geography. 3D printers have grown exponentially in recent years as they become cheaper, more efficient, and more capable. The demand for faster speed and higher printing reliability has driven manufacturers to shift their focus on metal 3D printing to production applications. The industrial 3D printing market is growing at a significant rate around the globe, particularly in developed economies as large manufacturers are likely to use this technology to reduce production costs. Electrics and electronics, food and beverage, aerospace, automobile, and healthcare are the main end-users of commercial printers.



The industrial machinery industry is the largest revenue-generating segment. The demand for 3D printing in this industry is growing as the industry is witnessing a slow shift toward efficient production techniques and optimum resource utilization. The UK and Switzerland are the leading countries in the overall manufacturing climate, followed by the US, Japan, and Canada due to their strategies, cost factors, labor contributions, and infrastructure.



The aerospace and defense industry has been an early adopter of this technology and continues as a contributor to market growth. The demand for this technology in the aerospace industry is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the high standard of parts performance and accuracy.



3D printing can be particularly useful for prototyping of jewelry design, architecture, or electronics in the manufacturing of mechanical components, cases, architectural templates, props, and practical consumer goods. Rapid prototyping is a cost-effective option for almost any 3D concept from small pieces to massive outputs. The increasing application in healthcare, manufacturing, and construction, and consumer goods and electronics is expected to drive the 3D printing market in prototyping.



The increase in consumer electronics consumption is expected to increase the demand for the tooling segment. The focus on product customization fuels the requirement for new molds and dyes designed for the manufacturing of products. In addition, the growth of renewable energy systems requires sophisticated and professionally designed dye molds and machine tools to produce parts. Owing to the demand for product customization, the increased use of consumer electronics and electrical appliances, and the growth in renewable energy, the demand for equipment is projected to rise at a remarkable pace during the forecast period. Furthermore, advancements such as penetration of IoT and automation are projected to offer several lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the global 3D printing market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the 3D printing market shares?

3. How is the growth of the industrial machinery segment influencing the growth of the 3D printing market trends?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the 3D printing market, and what is their market share?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 3D printing market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 3D Printing Versus Traditional Manufacturing



8 Impact Of COVID 19

8.1 Overview

8.2 COVID-19 Impact On Global Trade

8.3 COVID-19 Impact On 3D Printing Market



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Creating A More Sustainable Future With 3d Printing

9.2 Scalability From Rapid Prototyping To Production

9.3 Accelerated Growth Due To Evolution Of 3d Printing Software



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Initiatives And Spending By The Government

10.2 Flexibility & Ease Of Developing Customized Products

10.3 Increasing Research & Development Activities



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Lack Of Digital Infrastructure, Skill Set, And High Initial Investment

11.2 High Production Time And Lack Of Industrial Standards

11.3 3D Printing Effects On Environment



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Component Type

12.4 Process Type

12.5 End Users

12.6 Application Type

12.7 Geography

12.8 Five Forces Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis

13.1 Overview



14 Component Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 3D PRINTER

14.4 Software

14.5 Services

14.6 Materials



15 End User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Industrial Machinery

15.4 Aerospace

15.5 Healthcare

15.6 Automotive

15.7 Consumer Products

15.8 Others



16 Application Type

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Prototyping

16.4 Tooling

16.5 Functional Part Manufacturing



17 Process

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Extrusion

17.4 VAT Polymerization

17.5 Powder Bed Fusion (Polymer & Metal)

17.6 Material Jetting

17.7 Others



18 Geography



Competitive Landscape

Competition Overview



Prominent Vendors

3D Systems

ARC Group

EOS GmbH

HP

Materialise

Proto Labs

Stratasys

SLM Solutions Group AG

EnvisionTEC

GE Additive

XYZprinting

Desktop Metal

Other Prominent Vendors

3D Hubs

Aleph Objects

Carbon

Cookson Precious Metals (Cooksongold)

ExOne

Kraftwurx

Autodesk

Voxeljet

New Kinpo Group

Beijing Tiertime Technology

Formlabs

Groupe Gorg

Ultimaker

Hgans

Koninklijke DSM

M3D

Makexyz

Markforged

Mcor Industries

Monoprice

Optomec

Ponoko

Renishaw

Nano Dimension

Organovo

Prototype Projects

SGD

Simplify3D

Sculpteo

Shapeways

Denford

Ricoh Company

Trinckle

BigRep

ReaLizer

Taulman3D

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lz6pa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

