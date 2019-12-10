Global 3D Printing Materials Market 2019-2024: Promising Opportunities in the Automotive, Consumer, Medical, and Aerospace Industries

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Materials Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D printing materials market is expected to reach an estimated $4.1 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 19% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the 3D printing materials market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer, medical, and aerospace industries. The major drivers for this market are rapid acceptance of 3D printing technology from prototyping to final product manufacturing and reduction in manufacturing cost.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the 3D printing materials industry, include the use of bio-inks and gels in the medical industry and increasing the use of composite materials.



The report forecasts that photopolymers will remain the largest material for 3D printing due to the increasing demand in medical, consumer electronics, and aerospace industries. The metal material for 3D printing is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for titanium in the aerospace & defense industry.



Within this market, 3D printing materials for the medical industry are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of 3D printing in medical devices and tissue engineering products.



The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing awareness of 3D printing technology and the increasing adoption of 3D printing materials in medical and dental implants.



Some of the 3D printing materials companies profiled in this report include Stratasys, The ExOne Company, Arcam, EOS, Voxelijet, Arkema, Hogonas, Concept Laser, and Carpenter Technologies.

Some of the features of 3D Printing Material Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: 3D printing material market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Tons) shipment.

3D printing material market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Tons) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by material type and use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by material type and use industry. Segmentation analysis: 3D printing material market size by material type and end-use industry in terms of value shipment.

3D printing material market size by material type and end-use industry in terms of value shipment. Regional analysis: 3D printing material market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

3D printing material market breakdown by key regions such as , , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of 3D printing in the 3D printing material market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of 3D printing in the 3D printing material market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of 3D printing material in the 3D printing material market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of 3D printing material in the 3D printing material market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. 3D Printing Materials Market Background and Classification

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: 3D Printing Materials Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: 3D Printing Materials Market by Material Type

3.3.1: Photopolymers

3.3.2: Thermoplastics

3.3.3: Metals

3.3.4: Ceramics

3.3.5: Others

3.4: 3D Printing Materials Market by End-Use Industry

3.4.1: Automotive

3.4.2: Consumer

3.4.3: Medical

3.4.4: Aerospace

3.4.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: 3D Printing Materials Market by Region

4.2: North American 3D Printing Materials Market

4.2.1: Market by Polymer Type: Photopolymers, Thermoplastics, Metals, Ceramics, and Others

4.2.2: Market by End-Use Industry: Automotive, Consumer, Medical, Aerospace, and Others

4.3: European 3D Printing Materials Market

4.4: APAC 3D Printing Materials Market

4.5: ROW 3D Printing Materials Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Growth Leadership Analysis

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Analysis of Growth Opportunities

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the 3D Printing Materials Market by End-Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the 3D Printing Materials Market by Material Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the 3D Printing Materials Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the 3D Printing Materials Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Expansion Strategy

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

6.3.4: Certifications and Licensing

6.3.5: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: 3D Systems Corporation.

7.2: Stratasys Ltd

7.3: The ExOne Company

7.4: Arcam AB

7.5: EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

7.6: Voxeljet AG

7.7: EnvisionTEC GmbH

7.8: Arkema SA

7.9: Hoganas AB

7.10: Concept Laser Gmb

7.11: Materialise NV

7.12: Carpanter Technology

7.13: 3T-AM



