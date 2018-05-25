Global 3D Printing Materials Market for Aerospace Industry Report 2018: Base Year of 2017 with Forecasts to 2024

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global 3D Printing Materials Market for Aerospace Industry, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The competitive environment has been covered for each segment. The base year is 2017 and the forecast period ends at 2024.
This research service analyzes the global 3D printing materials market for the aerospace industry. The main segments covered by product type are plastic powders, plastic filaments, and metal powders. Plastic powders are further sub-segmented into polyamide, TPU, PEEK, and others. Plastic filaments are sub-segmented into PEI, ABS, polycarbonate, and others. Metals are sub-segmented into titanium, inconel, aluminum, and others. In terms of applications, the market has been fragmented into rapid prototyping, tooling, and production. End-user segments are represented by aircraft and spacecraft. Functional segments are represented by body & interiors, jigs & tools, and engine.
Major market drivers and restraints, regional demand outlooks, application growth trends, and product trends are also discussed. Unit shipment and revenue forecasts have been provided for each segment from 2014 to 2024. Competitive structure and market share data have been provided at the top level.
Mega Trends:
Functionality & performance, minimization of carbon footprint, and globalization of manufacturing services are the key Mega Trends that impact the aerospace additive manufacturing industry. Weight optimization without compromising on the safety and functionality is an area of high interest and research for all OEMs and parts manufacturers alike. Considerably lower material wastage results in lower carbon footprint.
Influencing Factors: Unlike most industries, production is the largest application for 3D printing in the aerospace industry. Design freedom, quick turnaround time, and ability to produce on demand are the few factors that exert a major influence on the market penetration of 3D printing technology in the aerospace industry. Lack of clear guidelines and high capital involvement restrain the wider adoption of the technology in the industry. However, as a large number of success stories evolve in the industry, the acceptance of 3D printing is projected to increase.
Regional Trends:
North America and Europe have traditionally led the aerospace 3D printing materials market in terms of demand and revenue due to the high R&D and presence of leading aircraft manufacturers, as well as system manufacturers. North America is set to be the most attractive region over the forecast period and lead regional demand in 2024. North America will be followed by Europe in terms of demand as well as revenue The Asia-Pacific region is a nascent market at present, with substantial growth potential. However, the cost-sensitive nature of the market restrains its potential in the present market condition.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Strategic Factsheet
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions and Overview
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- AM Process Flow
- Significance of AM
- Comparative Study of Aerospace Manufacturing
- Impact on Manufacturing
3. Mega Trends Implications
- Mega Trend Impact on Aerospace 3D Printing Materials Market
- Opportunities for Materials-Main Technologies and Materials
- Global Industrial 3D Printing Systems Market Share
- Value Chain
- Value Chain Discussion
4. Drivers and Restraints-Total Aerospace 3D Printing Materials Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
5. Forecasts and Trends-Total Aerospace 3D Printing Materials Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Product Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Type
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Applications
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Applications
- Percent Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Applications
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Functions
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Functions
- Percent Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Functions
- Comparative Analysis of Material Segments
- Future Outlook of 3D Printing by Applications
- Percent Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast by End User
- Percent Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by End User
6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis
- 3D Printing Materials Market Share
- Company-Stratasys Ltd.
- Company-3D Systems Corp.
- Company-EOS GmbH
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Product Matrix-Major Material Companies
- Competitive Environment
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Leverage Price-Performance Trade-off to Enhance Market Penetration
- Growth Opportunity 2-Focus on Catering to Different Requirements Within the Industry
- Growth Opportunity 3-Emphasis on Value-added Service and Partnerships as Customer Acquisition Policy
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Plastic Powders Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product
9. Plastic Filaments Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product
10. Metal Powders Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product
11. The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
12. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Partial List of Companies Interviewed
- List of Abbreviations and Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gh6sp6/global_3d?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-3d-printing-materials-market-for-aerospace-industry-report-2018-base-year-of-2017-with-forecasts-to-2024-300655071.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article