Global 3D Printing Plastics Market to 2023 - Increased Supply of 3D Printing Plastics Due to the Forward Integration of Major Polymer Companies
Feb 14, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "3D Printing Plastics Market by Type, Form, End-Use Industry, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 3D printing plastics market is estimated at USD 615.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,965.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 26.1% between 2018 and 2023.
One of the major drivers for the market includes forward integration by major polymer manufacturers. Factors such as increasing demand for 3D printing technology in various applications in end-use industries and the demand for bio-based plastics affect the 3D printing plastics market positively.
The 3D printing plastics market has been segmented on the basis of end-use industry into aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive, electrical & electronics, and others. The healthcare segment dominated the 3D printing plastics market in 2017, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 with increasing demand from medical devices & equipment and orthopedic & dental implants.
On the basis of type, the 3D printing plastics market has been segmented into photopolymer, ABS, PLA, polyamide, and others. The photopolymer segment dominated the market in 2017, whereas the polyamide segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand from the laser sintering technology.
Based on form, the 3D printing plastics market was dominated by the filament segment in 2017. The filament segment is estimated to dominate the market with its wide use in general and industrial applications. The powder segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period with respect to the growth of laser sintering technology.
Based on application, prototyping segment dominated the 3D printing plastics market in 2017, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The manufacturing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The 3D printing plastics market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. North America and Europe are estimated to remain the major markets for 3D printing plastics, owing to the strong presence of the aerospace & defense and healthcare industries, which are the major end users of 3D printing plastics.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Opportunities for 3D Printing Plastics Market
4.2 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Region
4.3 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Application
4.4 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Type & End-Use Industry
4.5 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Form
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased Supply of 3D Printing Plastics Due to the Forward Integration of Major Polymer Companies
5.2.1.2 Increased Demand for 3D Printing Plastics From Industries for the Mass Production of their Products
5.2.1.3 Development of the Application-Specific Grades of 3D Printing Plastics
5.2.1.4 Initiatives Undertaken By Governments of Different Countries to Support Adoption of 3D Printing Technologies in Different Industries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Environmental Concerns Regarding the Disposal of 3D Printed Plastic Products
5.2.2.2 Lack of Acceptance of New Technologies in Emerging Economies
5.2.2.3 Required Certifications for the Use of Specific Grades of 3D Printing Plastics for Specific Applications in Critical Industries
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Grades of 3D Printing Plastics
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Composite Grades of 3D Printing Plastics in Various Industrial Applications
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Evolving 3D Printing Technologies
5.2.4.2 High Manufacturing Costs of the Commercial Grades of 3D Printing Plastics
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Revenue Pocket Matrix
6.2.1 Revenue Pocket Matrix for 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Type, 2017
6.2.2 Revenue Pocket Matrix for 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Form, 2017
6.2.3 Revenue Pocket Matrix for 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Application, 2017
6.2.4 Revenue Pocket Matrix for 3D Printing Plastics Market, By End-Use Industry, 2017
6.3 Key Trends
6.3.1 Market Entry of Major Plastic Manufacturers
6.3.2 Strategic Collaborations
6.4 Value Chain Analysis
6.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.5.2 Threat of New Entrants
6.5.3 Threat of Substitutes
6.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
7 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Photopolymer
7.3 ABS
7.4 Polyamide
7.5 Pla
7.6 Others
8 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Form
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Filament
8.3 Liquid/Ink
8.4 Powder
9 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Size & Projection
10 3D Printing Plastics Market, By End-Use Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 3D Printing Plastics Market, By End-Use Industry
10.2 Healthcare
10.2.1 3D Printing Plastics Market for Healthcare
10.3 Aerospace & Defense
10.3.1 3D Printing Plastics Market for Aerospace & Defense
10.4 Automotive
10.4.1 3D Printing Plastics Market for Automotive
10.5 Electrical & Electronics
10.5.1 3D Printing Plastics Market for Electrical & Electronics
10.6 Other End-Use Industries
10.6.1 3D Printing Plastics Market for Other End-Use Industries
11 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.6 South America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Ranking of Key Market Players, January 2012-August 2018
12.3 Competitive Situation & Trends
12.3.1 New Product Launches
12.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.3 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations
12.3.4 Expansions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 3D Systems Corporation
13.3 Arkema S.A.
13.4 Stratasys, Ltd.
13.5 Royal Dsm N.V.
13.6 Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems
13.7 CRP Group
13.8 Oxford Performance Materials
13.9 Golden Plastics
13.10 Envisiontec GmbH
13.11 Materialise NV
13.12 BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH
13.13 Evonik Industries AG
13.14 SABIC
13.15 Clariant
13.16 HP Inc.
13.17 Dowdupont Inc.
