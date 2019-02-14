Global 3D Printing Plastics Market to 2023 - Increased Supply of 3D Printing Plastics Due to the Forward Integration of Major Polymer Companies

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "3D Printing Plastics Market by Type, Form, End-Use Industry, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D printing plastics market is estimated at USD 615.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,965.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 26.1% between 2018 and 2023.

One of the major drivers for the market includes forward integration by major polymer manufacturers. Factors such as increasing demand for 3D printing technology in various applications in end-use industries and the demand for bio-based plastics affect the 3D printing plastics market positively.

The 3D printing plastics market has been segmented on the basis of end-use industry into aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive, electrical & electronics, and others. The healthcare segment dominated the 3D printing plastics market in 2017, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 with increasing demand from medical devices & equipment and orthopedic & dental implants.

On the basis of type, the 3D printing plastics market has been segmented into photopolymer, ABS, PLA, polyamide, and others. The photopolymer segment dominated the market in 2017, whereas the polyamide segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand from the laser sintering technology.

Based on form, the 3D printing plastics market was dominated by the filament segment in 2017. The filament segment is estimated to dominate the market with its wide use in general and industrial applications. The powder segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period with respect to the growth of laser sintering technology.

Based on application, prototyping segment dominated the 3D printing plastics market in 2017, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The manufacturing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The 3D printing plastics market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. North America and Europe are estimated to remain the major markets for 3D printing plastics, owing to the strong presence of the aerospace & defense and healthcare industries, which are the major end users of 3D printing plastics.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



4.1 Significant Opportunities for 3D Printing Plastics Market

4.2 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Region

4.3 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Application

4.4 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Type & End-Use Industry

4.5 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Form



5 Market Overview



5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Supply of 3D Printing Plastics Due to the Forward Integration of Major Polymer Companies

5.2.1.2 Increased Demand for 3D Printing Plastics From Industries for the Mass Production of their Products

5.2.1.3 Development of the Application-Specific Grades of 3D Printing Plastics

5.2.1.4 Initiatives Undertaken By Governments of Different Countries to Support Adoption of 3D Printing Technologies in Different Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Environmental Concerns Regarding the Disposal of 3D Printed Plastic Products

5.2.2.2 Lack of Acceptance of New Technologies in Emerging Economies

5.2.2.3 Required Certifications for the Use of Specific Grades of 3D Printing Plastics for Specific Applications in Critical Industries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Grades of 3D Printing Plastics

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Composite Grades of 3D Printing Plastics in Various Industrial Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Evolving 3D Printing Technologies

5.2.4.2 High Manufacturing Costs of the Commercial Grades of 3D Printing Plastics



6 Industry Trends



6.1 Introduction

6.2 Revenue Pocket Matrix

6.2.1 Revenue Pocket Matrix for 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Type, 2017

6.2.2 Revenue Pocket Matrix for 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Form, 2017

6.2.3 Revenue Pocket Matrix for 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Application, 2017

6.2.4 Revenue Pocket Matrix for 3D Printing Plastics Market, By End-Use Industry, 2017

6.3 Key Trends

6.3.1 Market Entry of Major Plastic Manufacturers

6.3.2 Strategic Collaborations

6.4 Value Chain Analysis

6.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.5.2 Threat of New Entrants

6.5.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



7 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Type



7.1 Introduction

7.2 Photopolymer

7.3 ABS

7.4 Polyamide

7.5 Pla

7.6 Others



8 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Form



8.1 Introduction

8.2 Filament

8.3 Liquid/Ink

8.4 Powder



9 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Application



9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Size & Projection



10 3D Printing Plastics Market, By End-Use Industry



10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 3D Printing Plastics Market, By End-Use Industry

10.2 Healthcare

10.2.1 3D Printing Plastics Market for Healthcare

10.3 Aerospace & Defense

10.3.1 3D Printing Plastics Market for Aerospace & Defense

10.4 Automotive

10.4.1 3D Printing Plastics Market for Automotive

10.5 Electrical & Electronics

10.5.1 3D Printing Plastics Market for Electrical & Electronics

10.6 Other End-Use Industries

10.6.1 3D Printing Plastics Market for Other End-Use Industries



11 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Region



11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 South America



12 Competitive Landscape



12.1 Introduction

12.2 Ranking of Key Market Players, January 2012-August 2018

12.3 Competitive Situation & Trends

12.3.1 New Product Launches

12.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.3 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations

12.3.4 Expansions



13 Company Profiles



13.1 Introduction

13.2 3D Systems Corporation

13.3 Arkema S.A.

13.4 Stratasys, Ltd.

13.5 Royal Dsm N.V.

13.6 Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

13.7 CRP Group

13.8 Oxford Performance Materials

13.9 Golden Plastics

13.10 Envisiontec GmbH

13.11 Materialise NV

13.12 BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH

13.13 Evonik Industries AG

13.14 SABIC

13.15 Clariant

13.16 HP Inc.

13.17 Dowdupont Inc.



