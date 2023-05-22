Global $4.371 Bn 3D Bioprinting Markets, Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Report 2022-2023 & 2030

DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Bioprinting Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity By Type, By Technology, By Component, By Application, By Region and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 3D Bioprinting Market was valued at $1,028.9 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $4,371.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR 17.19% during the forecast period 2023- 2030.

Live cell integration with biomaterials, or 3D bioprinting, enables controlled layer-by-layer deposition of the cells or bio-ink. Hierarchical structural characteristics that preserve cellular viability in 3D environments to produce multifarious and complicated tissues are what distinguish this.

These items can reproduce the biological and functional characteristics of the tissues and structures found naturally in the human body. Regenerative medicine, which encompasses techniques to repair, regrow, or replace diseased or damaged organs, cells, or tissues, is the current main use of 3D bioprinting.

Market Drivers

The global 3D printing market is estimated to expand significantly throughout the anticipated due to the growing use of 3D bioprinting in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotech industries.

Additionally, anticipated during the forecast period are improvements in 3D bioprinting technology and the growing use of 3D printers in cosmetic procedures. The market's growth has also been spurred by the rise of private and public funding for bioprinting research programs.

The most significant technological advancements in the field of 3D printing, such as liver modeling, cancer treatments, the manufacture of bones and tissue, and epidermal layer growth, have been created for a variety of medical applications, including the advancement of bodily tissue.

Market Restraints

The accuracy of the additive manufacturing process differs between machines as a result of unpredictable processing parameters and various materials. A few monitoring methods are available to help producers correct these alterations and meet their particular requirements.

The lack of systems integration knowledge has made it difficult to develop complex and accurate mathematical models utilizing additive manufacturing. These limitations on preproduction, planning, and control systems typically result in expensive errors and unsuccessful manufacturing.

Regional Analysis

The Global 3D Bioprinting Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the largest market share, due to medical services, rising R&D for 3D printing, government backing, and tax incentives all contributing to Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for 3D bioprinting. Other factors include a large current customer base that may boost the need for 3D bioprinting.

The Chinese government's encouragement of technological innovation, advancement, and uptake across several end-user industries in the nation is the main driver of this expansion. The research institutions' advancements have been accelerated thanks to this trend, greatly accelerating the market's expansion.

Key Players

EnvisionTEC Inc.

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Inventia Life Science PTY Ltd.

Poietis

Vivax Bio LLC

Allevi

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

3D Bioprinting Solutions

Cellink Global

Regemat 3D S.L.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Microcatheters

Balloon Catheters

Access Catheters

Embolization Catheters

By Technology

Syringe/Extrusion Bioprinting

Inkjet Bioprinting

Magnetic Levitation Bioprinting

Laser-assisted Bioprinting

By Component

3D Bioprinters

Biomaterials

Scaffolds

By Application

Drug Testing and Development

Regenerative Medicine

Food Testing

Research

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

