Global $4.371 Bn 3D Bioprinting Markets, Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Report 2022-2023 & 2030

22 May, 2023, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Bioprinting Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity By Type, By Technology, By Component, By Application, By Region and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global 3D Bioprinting Market was valued at $1,028.9 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $4,371.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR 17.19% during the forecast period 2023- 2030.
Live cell integration with biomaterials, or 3D bioprinting, enables controlled layer-by-layer deposition of the cells or bio-ink. Hierarchical structural characteristics that preserve cellular viability in 3D environments to produce multifarious and complicated tissues are what distinguish this.
These items can reproduce the biological and functional characteristics of the tissues and structures found naturally in the human body. Regenerative medicine, which encompasses techniques to repair, regrow, or replace diseased or damaged organs, cells, or tissues, is the current main use of 3D bioprinting.
Market Drivers
The global 3D printing market is estimated to expand significantly throughout the anticipated due to the growing use of 3D bioprinting in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotech industries.
Additionally, anticipated during the forecast period are improvements in 3D bioprinting technology and the growing use of 3D printers in cosmetic procedures. The market's growth has also been spurred by the rise of private and public funding for bioprinting research programs.
The most significant technological advancements in the field of 3D printing, such as liver modeling, cancer treatments, the manufacture of bones and tissue, and epidermal layer growth, have been created for a variety of medical applications, including the advancement of bodily tissue.
Market Restraints
The accuracy of the additive manufacturing process differs between machines as a result of unpredictable processing parameters and various materials. A few monitoring methods are available to help producers correct these alterations and meet their particular requirements.
The lack of systems integration knowledge has made it difficult to develop complex and accurate mathematical models utilizing additive manufacturing. These limitations on preproduction, planning, and control systems typically result in expensive errors and unsuccessful manufacturing.
Regional Analysis
The Global 3D Bioprinting Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the largest market share, due to medical services, rising R&D for 3D printing, government backing, and tax incentives all contributing to Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for 3D bioprinting. Other factors include a large current customer base that may boost the need for 3D bioprinting.
The Chinese government's encouragement of technological innovation, advancement, and uptake across several end-user industries in the nation is the main driver of this expansion. The research institutions' advancements have been accelerated thanks to this trend, greatly accelerating the market's expansion.
Key Players
- EnvisionTEC Inc.
- Organovo Holdings Inc.
- Inventia Life Science PTY Ltd.
- Poietis
- Vivax Bio LLC
- Allevi
- Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.
- 3D Bioprinting Solutions
- Cellink Global
- Regemat 3D S.L.
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Microcatheters
- Balloon Catheters
- Access Catheters
- Embolization Catheters
By Technology
- Syringe/Extrusion Bioprinting
- Inkjet Bioprinting
- Magnetic Levitation Bioprinting
- Laser-assisted Bioprinting
By Component
- 3D Bioprinters
- Biomaterials
- Scaffolds
By Application
- Drug Testing and Development
- Regenerative Medicine
- Food Testing
- Research
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eoc7w0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article