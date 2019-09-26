Global $4.45 Bn Shore Power Market Outlook to 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shore Power - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Shore Power market accounted for $1.24 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.45 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.



The rising number of cruise liners in the shipping industry, setting up of retrofit shore power systems, and execution of shore power reduces low-frequency noise and emissions at ports are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high costs for installation and maintenance may hinder the growth of the market.



Shore power is the provision of shoreside electrical power to a ship at berth while its main and auxiliary engines are shut down. Shore power saves consumption of fuel that would otherwise be used to power vessels while in port and eliminates the air pollution associated with consumption of that fuel.



Based on connection, new installation segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the retrofitted with specific electrical equipment such as wiring, connectors, transformers, and switchgear, while many new ships are being built with this equipment as part of their ship's electrical system design. By geography, Asia Pacific provides potential growth opportunities as the ports in this region are focusing more on sustainability due to the increase in the maritime industry, stringent emission regulations, and mounting concerns over local air pollution.



