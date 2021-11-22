Global $4.9 Billion Wheelchair (Manual, Electric) Markets to 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wheelchair Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wheelchair market size is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0%

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) defines a wheelchair as a manually operated or automated device, designed primarily for use by an individual with a mobility disability. It is mainly used for the purpose of indoor or both indoor and outdoor locomotion. Increase in life span and numbers of elderly persons at a global level is one of the key reasons expected to contribute towards the growth of the market.



The growing integration of automation in healthcare devices, especially mobility devices, such as wheelchairs is a key impacting parameter, projected to support market growth. Wheelchairs today are incorporated with non-linear processing circuits, guide sensors, pulse steering drive, and several controls for making the ride easy and smooth for patients.



Rise in number of disorders requiring a mobility device is also one of the key factors expected to contribute to market growth. One of the common disabilities that require a mobility device is the spinal cord injuries. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center's Facts and Figures at a Glance 2020, there are around 294,000 people currently living with spinal cord injuries (SCI), in the U.S. with 17,810 new cases each year. Thus, the US is expected to be a key potential market for the manufacturers of the mobility device in the years to come.



The recent COVID-19 pandemic affected the manufacturing and supply chain aspect of the manufacturers to a great extent. Wheelchair services were halted across several countries owing to strict lockdowns being implemented. This had left many wheelchair users in a fix. The manufacturers also faced difficulty since their operations were halted.

Although the number of hospital visits by regular patients had reduced during the lockdown, the number of patients affected with COVID-19 witnessed a spike. Thus, demand for the mobility device increased during this period, especially from the hospital segment. With the ease of lockdowns, the manufacturing operation of the mobility device is expected to come back to normal.



Wheelchair Market Report Highlights

The manual product segment led the segment in terms of revenue share in 2020 owing to its increasing use in hospitals. It is also cost-effective and requires little maintenance

Rising volume of medical emergencies is a prime factor driving the hospital segment

The adults segment was the largest in 2020 in terms of revenue share owing to rise in number of disabilities requiring a mobility device such as the spinal cord injuries and an expanding ageing population

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 35.0% due to increased adoption of advanced technology in wheelchairs and rise in the disabled population

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Wheelchairs Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Reimbursement framework

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.3. Industry challenges

3.4. Wheelchairs Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Wheelchairs Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Definitions and Scope

4.3. Wheelchairs Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

4.4.1. Manual

4.4.2. Electric



Chapter 5. Wheelchairs Market: Category Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Definitions and Scope

5.3. Wheelchairs Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

5.4.1. Adult

5.4.2. Pediatric



Chapter 6. Wheelchairs Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Dashboard

6.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.3. Regional Market Share, 2020



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company overview

7.2. Financial performance

7.3. Product benchmarking

7.4. Strategic initiatives

Carex Health Brands, Inc.

Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing

Graham-Field Health Products Inc.

Invacare

Medline

Sunrise Medical LLC

Karman Healthcare

Quantum Rehab

Numotion

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqjrn5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

