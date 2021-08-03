Global $4.98 Billion Cloud Gaming Market to 2026 Featuring Google, Cyber Cloud Technologies, Nvidia, Kingsoft Cloud, Microsoft, Ubitus, Sony

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Gaming Market (2021-2026) by Type, Application and Geography - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cloud Gaming Market is estimated to be worth USD 2.3 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.98 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.7%.



Market Dynamics

The rise in digitalization, increasing world online gaming competitions, an upsurge of mobile games, and the introduction of new technologies like 5G are major factors promoting the increase of the cloud gaming market. Cloud gaming enables the reduction of data storage and edge computing.

Moreover, fast speed, OTT gaming services, continuous updating, and education or learning games have escalated cloud gaming. However, bandwidth issues in developing countries are hindering the market growth.



The increasing adoption of cloud technology in developing countries is anticipated to create new opportunities in the market.

Recent Developments

Amazon announced new cloud gaming service, Luna. - 24th September 2020 Jezby Ventures acquires Blade, a French startup that owns Shadow- a cloud-based gaming service. - 30th April 2021

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report Google LLC, Cyber Cloud Technologies LLC, In Nvidia Corporation, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Microsoft Corporation, Ubitus Inc., Sony Group Corporation, etc

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 New Technologies to Promote Cloud Gaming

4.1.2 Increasing Smart Mobile Users

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Low Bandwidth and Latency Issues in Developing Countries

4.2.2 High Cost of Game Consoles

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Government Initiatives in Cloud Platform

4.3.2 New Innovative Technologies

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Requirement of Technology Support and Services

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Video Streaming

6.3 File Streaming



7 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Smartphones

7.3 Gaming Consoles

7.4 PC

7.5 Tablet



8 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Geography



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

Apple Inc.

Crytek GmbH

Cyber Cloud Technologies LLC

Faceboo. Inc. (PlayGiga S.L.)

LeEco

LiquidSky Software Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Numecent Holdings Ltd

Nvidia Corporation

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings

Parsec Cloud Inc.

PlayKey

Amazon.co. Inc

Shawdow.tech (Blade SAS)

Simplay Gaming Ltd

Sony Group Corporation

Tencent Cloud

Cloud BlacknutSAS

Ubitus Inc.

Utomik BV

