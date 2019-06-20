Global $4 Billion Conductive Inks Market by 2024 - The Increasing Requirement for High-End Technologies Acts as a Restraint to Growth
Jun 20, 2019, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conductive Inks Market by Type (Silver, Copper, Carbon/Graphene, Carbon Nanotube, Conductive Polymer), Application (Photovoltaics, RFID, PCB, Membrane Switches, Displays, Bio-Sensors, Thermal Heating), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Conductive Inks Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 3.3 Billion in 2019 to USD 4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4% Between 2019 and 2024
Increasing demand from emerging economies and the growing consumption of conductive inks from the electronic industry are creating growth opportunities for the market players. However, the increasing requirement for high-end technologies acts as a restraint to the growth of the market.
Some of the key companies profiled in this report are DowDuPont (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany), Johnson Matthey (UK), Poly-Ink (France), Sun Chemical Corporation (US), NovaCentrix (US), Creative Materials Inc. (US), Applied Ink Solutions (US), and Vorbeck Materials (US), among others.
Conductive polymer inks segment is estimated to account for the fastest-growing market share during the forecast period
The conductive polymer inks segment is projected to be the fastest-growing type, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The electrical properties of the polymers can be customized according to the application through organic synthesis. These materials successfully combine the electrical properties of metals, such as low cost, resistance to corrosion, and lightweight, with the advantages of polymers. The unique properties of conductive polymers help in providing better alternatives for cost-sensitive materials.
Photovoltaics is estimated to be the largest application of conductive inks
Photovoltaics was the largest application of the market in 2018 due to the high demand for conductive inks in the PV application for screen printing technology. Rising energy costs, coupled with climate change, are increasing the dependency on renewable energy sources such as the PV photovoltaics technology, which captures the solar energy and transforms it into electricity through the PV effect.
The APAC conductive inks market is the largest and fastest-growing markets
APAC is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing conductive inks market. The growth in the APAC region can be attributed to the growing demand for conductive inks from various applications such as photovoltaics, RFID, displays, membrane switches, PCB, automotive, and others. The presence of a robust industrial base, favourable government policies, and low labour cost are strengthening the conductive inks market in APAC.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Efficiency and Miniaturization of Devices
- New Applications in the Electronics Industry
Restraints
- Requirement of High-End Technologies
Opportunities
- Development of Cheaper Alternatives to Silver-Based Conductive Inks
- Increased Investment for R&D in Nanomaterials
Challenges
- High Cost of Silver-Based Conductive Inks
