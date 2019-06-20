Global $4 Billion Conductive Inks Market by 2024 - The Increasing Requirement for High-End Technologies Acts as a Restraint to Growth

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conductive Inks Market by Type (Silver, Copper, Carbon/Graphene, Carbon Nanotube, Conductive Polymer), Application (Photovoltaics, RFID, PCB, Membrane Switches, Displays, Bio-Sensors, Thermal Heating), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Conductive Inks Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 3.3 Billion in 2019 to USD 4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4% Between 2019 and 2024

Increasing demand from emerging economies and the growing consumption of conductive inks from the electronic industry are creating growth opportunities for the market players. However, the increasing requirement for high-end technologies acts as a restraint to the growth of the market.

Some of the key companies profiled in this report are DowDuPont (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany), Johnson Matthey (UK), Poly-Ink (France), Sun Chemical Corporation (US), NovaCentrix (US), Creative Materials Inc. (US), Applied Ink Solutions (US), and Vorbeck Materials (US), among others.

Conductive polymer inks segment is estimated to account for the fastest-growing market share during the forecast period

The conductive polymer inks segment is projected to be the fastest-growing type, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The electrical properties of the polymers can be customized according to the application through organic synthesis. These materials successfully combine the electrical properties of metals, such as low cost, resistance to corrosion, and lightweight, with the advantages of polymers. The unique properties of conductive polymers help in providing better alternatives for cost-sensitive materials.

Photovoltaics is estimated to be the largest application of conductive inks

Photovoltaics was the largest application of the market in 2018 due to the high demand for conductive inks in the PV application for screen printing technology. Rising energy costs, coupled with climate change, are increasing the dependency on renewable energy sources such as the PV photovoltaics technology, which captures the solar energy and transforms it into electricity through the PV effect.

The APAC conductive inks market is the largest and fastest-growing markets

APAC is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing conductive inks market. The growth in the APAC region can be attributed to the growing demand for conductive inks from various applications such as photovoltaics, RFID, displays, membrane switches, PCB, automotive, and others. The presence of a robust industrial base, favourable government policies, and low labour cost are strengthening the conductive inks market in APAC.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Demand for Efficiency and Miniaturization of Devices

New Applications in the Electronics Industry

Restraints

Requirement of High-End Technologies

Opportunities

Development of Cheaper Alternatives to Silver-Based Conductive Inks

Increased Investment for R&D in Nanomaterials

Challenges

High Cost of Silver-Based Conductive Inks



Companies Profiled



Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Applied Ink Solutions

Applied Nanotech

Bando Chemical Industries Ltd.

Cartesian Co.

CIMA Nanotech Inc.

Colloidal Ink Co. Ltd.

Creative Materials Inc.

Daicel Corporation ( Tokyo, Japan )

) DowDuPont

Elephantech Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Inktec Corporation

Johnson Matthey

Methode Electronics Inc.

Novacentrix

Parker Chomerics

Poly-Ink

Sun Chemical Corporation

Vorbeck Materials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkkj5q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

