Global $43.6 Billion Industrial Gearbox Market Trajectory & Analytics to 2025

The global market for Industrial Gearbox is projected to reach US$43.6 billion by 2025, driven by increasing adoption of energy-efficient and high-performance gearboxes.

Mechanical power transmission is vital in powering industrial automation equipment. Gearboxes are used to increase torque while reducing speed and deliver power in various combinations of speed and torque. Several types of gearbox designs are popular I. e. helical gearbox; coaxial helical gearbox; bevel helical gearbox; worm reduction gearboxes; planetary gearbox.

Bevel & helical type gearbox are preferred in the cement industry, while pinion & planetary gearboxes are preferred in the steel industry which uses heavy, hard wearing machines. The present day gearboxes are capable of processing electric motor power causing minimum mechanical losses through utilization of gear optimization micro-geometries, refined bearing arrangements, superior gear machining methods, as well as advanced lubrication. Such technological developments are widely accepted and vital for providing contemporary power drive solutions.

Parallel to this, gearboxes` interfacing with digitized controls use a more refined range of self-diagnostic devices and sensors; enabling an amalgamation among mechanical, information, and electrical technologies. The market for industrial gearbox is driven by increasing adoption of automation across varied industries and applications.

Industrial automation is the process of taking control of any equipment or machinery through technology, resulting in improved production output, thereby resulting in cutting down on manpower and labor expenses. This has encouraged companies to adopt AI and robots, so as to manage the manufacturing process. Robots and the automation equipment are being installed across several industries.

The integration of industrial gearboxes with the devices will make the automation process more reliable and efficient. While the need for upgrading the old infrastructure with newer technologies in order to efficiently serve the expanding market and to maintain competitive edge continue to fuel the demand for automation technologies, increased labor costs, the sheer shortage of skilled labor, and ageing workforce are consistently prioritizing the automation model in plants and factories.

The use of automation helps in improving safety, efficiency and productivity. Automation in material handling also cuts down on operational costs by evading accidents, minimizing time and effort of day-to-day activities, and by eliminating redundancies. Gearboxes are finding increasing use in apron feeders, vibro feeders, paddle feeders, dribble feeders, rotary breakers, stacker belt drive, stacker travel drive, crushers, belt conveyors, reclaimers, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Gearbox Market to Register Steady Growth

Planetary Gearbox: The Largest Segment

Parallel Axis Designs to Hold Major Share of Global Market

Wind Power Segment to Make Significant Contribution

Asia-Pacific : An Important Industrial Gearboxes and Gear Motors Market

: An Important Industrial Gearboxes and Gear Motors Market Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Gearbox Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Economic Scenario and Its Impact on Industrial Gearboxes Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2012 through 2019

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Group ( Switzerland )

) China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group ( China

Elecon Engineering Company Limited ( India )

) Emerson Electric Company ( USA )

) Johnson Electric Holdings Limited ( China )

) Siemens AG ( Germany )

) Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited ( Japan )

) Bondioli & Pavesi ( Italy )

) Bonfiglioli Italia SPA ( Italy )

) The Timken Company ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advances in Gearbox Designs Yield High-Performance and Durable Gearboxes

Controlling Micropitting to Enhance Gearbox Performance

Advances in Servo Motor Technology Spur Gearbox Innovations

Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity Spurs Demand

Opportunity Indicators

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA , China , India , Russia , Brazil , EU, Middle East and Rest of World

, , , , , EU, and Rest of World Rise in Investments in the Wind Power Sector Drive Gains

Global Wind Power Installed Capacity (In GW) for the Years 2015 -2022

Global Installed Wind Power Capacity (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Cumulative Installed Capacity by Geographic Region

Turbine Makers Switch to Single-Stage Gearboxes to Minimize Gearbox Failure Risk

Wind Gearbox Suppliers Upgrade to Larger Units due to Higher Reliability

Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Sector Drives the Need for Industrial Gearboxes

Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

Rapid Adoption of Automation Technologies in Material Handling Processes Fuels Industrial Gearboxes Market Growth

Growth in the Construction Industry to Drive the Market for Industrial Gearboxes

Gearboxes Used in Construction Equipment

Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and 2018-2023

Healthy Construction Project Pipeline Value to Build Megacities Drives Importance of Industrial Gearboxes: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019

Planetary Gearboxes with Roller Chains Present Compelling Motion Control Platform

Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Demand

Opportunity Indicators

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land as a % of Total Land Area & Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Backed by Government Funding & Support, Automation in Agriculture Gains Ground: Percentage Share (%) of Government Expenditure on Agriculture in Total Budgets by Region for the Years 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2021

Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Raises the Red Flag Spurring Agriculture on the Road to Automation: Percentage (%) of Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce for the Years 1992, 2019 & 2022

Automobiles Production Trends Support Demand

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Gearbox in Power Transmission in Automobiles

Green House Gas (GHG) Benefits of Select Transmission Technologies

Automotive Industry Moves to Higher-Speed Gearboxes for Efficient Power Transmission

Rise in EVs to Hamper Demand for Gearbox

Dealing with Gearbox Tradeoffs

Use of Gearboxes in Cooling Tower Applications

Growth in Food Processing Sector to Drive Gains

Increasing Demand for Processed Foods and Processing Machinery Spurs Growth in Gearbox Market - Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Helical Bevel gearboxes Offer Promise over Worm Gearbox

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Gearbox

Working Mechanism of Gearboxes

Types of Gearboxes

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



