Global $442.2 Million Colloidal Silica (Silica Sol) Market Overview, 2016-2018 & 2019-2025

The global market for colloidal silica in electronics is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6% and 6.8% in terms of volume and value respectively during the 2019-2025 analysis period, to reach a projected 84.5 thousand metric tons and US$442.2 million respectively by 2025. The overall market for Colloidal silica is expected to touch 515 thousand metric tons by 2025.

Colloidal silica has been increasingly adopted in chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, which are used as polishing agents in the electronics/semiconductor industry. Colloidal silica has been widely used in a wide variety of industries including foundry, ceramics, refractory, coatings, papermaking, textile and catalyst carriers owing to its features such as stable properties, large surface size, favorable permeability, etc. Consumption of colloidal is also growing in applications such as paints & coatings, catalyst support in chemicals and pulp & paper mills.



The report reviews analyzes and projects the global Colloidal Silica market for the period 2016-2025 in terms of volume in Metric Tons and Value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2025.

CMP slurries are the major driving force for colloidal silicas

Colloidal silica become the crucial component in catalyst manufacturing

2. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

ADEKA Corporation ( Japan )

) Cabot Corporation ( United States )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Jinan Yinfeng Silicon Products Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Merck KGaA ( Germany )

) Nalco Water - An Ecolab Company ( United States )

) Nissan Chemical Corporation ( Japan )

) Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc. ( United States )

) W.R. Grace & Co. ( United States )

3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

Nouryon Increases Surface-Modified Colloidal Silica Production Capacity at Bohus Site in Sweden

Grace Constructs New LUDOX Colloidal Silica Plant at its Worms, Germany Site

Launch of NYACOL's New Lithium Stabilized Colloidal Silica, LiSol 3

Launch of Remet Investment Casting Materials ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Geo40 Plans to Begin Commercial Production of Silica from Geothermal Fluids at Ohaaki Geothermal Power Plant

NexSil DP7500 Series Ultra High Purity Colloidal Silica Nanomaterials Introduced by NYACOL

Launch of ADBOND Quikset Concentrate by REMET

Applied Material Solutions, Inc. ( United States )

) Cabot Corporation ( United States )

) Energy Strategy Associates Inc. ( United States )

) Gelest, Inc. ( United States )

) Nalco Water - An Ecolab Company ( United States )

) Nissan Chemical America Corporation ( United States )

) NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc. ( United States )

) W.R. Grace & Co. ( United States )

Chemiewerk Bad Kstritz GmbH ( Germany )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Grace GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Merck KGaA ( Germany )

) Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V. ( Netherlands )

) Remet UK Ltd ( United Kingdom )

) Stabifix Brauerei-Technik GmbH & Co. Kg ( Germany )

ADEKA Corporation ( Japan )

) Dr. Khan Industrial Consultants Pvt. Ltd. (DKIC) ( India )

) Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Geo40 Limited ( New Zealand )

) Guangdong Well-Silica Sol Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Gujarat Silicon Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Jinan Yinfeng Silicon Products Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Nissan Chemical Corporation ( Japan )

) Qingdao Bangsen Silica Gel Desiccant Co., Ltd ( China )

) Qingdao FSK Foundry Materials Co., Ltd ( China )

) Qingdao Haiyang Chemical Co., Ltd ( China )

) Rongxiang Industrial Co. Ltd ( Taiwan )

) Sterling Chemicals ( India )

) Visa Chemical Industries ( India )

) Zhejiang Yuda Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

