Global $47.5 Bn Clean Label Ingredient Market to 2023 - Opportunities in the Development of Economic Natural Clean Label Ingredients

The "Clean Label Ingredient Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global clean label ingredient market is expected to value USD 47.50 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Clean label ingredient includes the ingredients, which are obtained by minimal process, have simpler ingredient composition on the label and can be claimed natural on the label.

Increasing Consumer Demand for Clean Label Products



Consumers demand clean labels on the products to know what exactly they consume and at what level. Their interest in identifying the ingredients present in the product has triggered the clean label products market. Consumers globally are highly concerned about the long-term effects of synthetic colors on health and so prefer natural colorants in their foods. They are found to avoid consuming of such products that contain synthetic colorants despite the price difference as there have been various studies published, which state that, natural colors help avoid hyperactivity disorders and behavioral issues among other benefits in children.



Natural Colors with Its Organic Properties Witnesses High Demand



Consumer preference for innovative flavors, health benefits, convenience, and alternative sources for nutrient supplements, has augmented the market. There has been much interest in the development of new natural colorants for use in the food industry, which is apparently due to strong consumer demand for more natural products globally. The health enhancing properties of natural colours combined with the organic properties in the natural products is also increasing their appeal. Restraints in natural colorants are mainly due to the higher production cost of fermentation pigments compared to those of synthetic origin or extracted from natural source.



Today, food industry is producing natural colors at a commercial level. The natural colors, which are widely used in food industry are Caramel, Carotenoids, Anthocyanin, and Carmine.



Asia-Pacific Shows the Fastest Growth



Asia-pacific has the fastest growth rate for clean label products. According to the research conducted by the ingredient company Ingredion, Asia-Pacific showed the strongest demand for clean label products compared to any other region.



The European Clean label ingredient market continues to capture the second largest market share, owing to growing health awareness and EU ban for non-GMO and antibiotic ingredients in food products. The Western Europe accounted for 29% of total clean label ingredients market share, majorly dominated by Germany and France.



Key Developments



Tate & Lyle launched Claria instant functional clean-label starches. Tate & Lyle expanded the portfolio of CLARIA Functional Clean-Label Starches with the introduction of two new instant starch products: CLARIA Instant 340 and 360. The product meets consumer demands for cleaner-label' ingredients without sacrificing texture. CLARIA Instant line delivers a clean taste and neutral color.



Cargill launched clean label coating & fillings. Cargill Cocoa & chocolate has introduced new range of coatings and fillings to fulfill consumer needs for clean label.



Arjuna, a leading Indian manufacturer of botanical extracts has launched clean label preservative lines in US. Consumers are aggressively seeking for safe products without artificial additives in US.



Competitive Landscape



Clean label products are marketed to consumers, who prefer wholesome, nutritious food, devoid of unnatural elements, to provide energy, owing to their focus on a healthy lifestyle. For example, one in ten new products launched in 2014 in the United States had an organic claim, and new products labeled with a GMO-free label, launched globally, grew more than 40% in 2014, with no signs of slowing.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definitions



2. Research Approach and Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Research Design

2.3 Study Timelines

2.4 Study Phases

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Discussion Guide

2.4.3 Market Engineering & Econometric Modeling

2.4.4 Expert Validation



3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Trends



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Demand for Natural and Healthy Food Ingredients

4.1.2 Consumer Awareness of Clean Label Concept

4.1.3 Health Issues Related to the Use of Artificial Food Additives

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Ability of Clean Label Ingredients to Take Over Artificial Ingredient Market

4.2.2 Increased Cost of Clean Label Products

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Development of Economic Natural Clean Label Ingredients

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Ingredient Type

5.1.1 Natural Color

5.1.2 Natural Flavor

5.1.3 Starch and Sweeteners

5.1.4 Natural Preservatives

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Beverages

5.2.2 Bakery & Confectionery

5.2.3 Sauces & Condiments

5.2.4 Dairy & Frozen Dessert

5.2.5 Other Processed Food

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Germany

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Egypt

5.3.5.3 Rest of Africa



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Strategy Adopted by Key players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Cargill

7.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

7.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

7.4 E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

7.5 Kerry Group PLC

7.6 Ingredion Incorporated

7.7 Tate & Lyle PLC

7.8 Sensient Technologies Corporation

7.9 Corbion N.V.

7.10 Groupe Limagrain

7.11 Chr. Hansen A/S

7.12 Frutarom



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g3dd59/global_47_5_bn?w=5

