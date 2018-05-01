Global $49.1 Billion Dog Food Market 2018-2023: Key Players are Mars, Nestle Purina, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Proctor & Gamble & Del Monte Foods

The global dog food market reached sales worth US$ 49.1 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 4.2% during 2010-2017.

The culture of pet ownership is on the rise globally. Among all the pet types, dogs represent the most preferred pets. With an increase in dog ownership, the demand for dog food has also grown at a healthy pace. This market is currently being driven by a number of factors - increasing disposable incomes, urbanisation, awareness about sustaining a healthy diet for their pets and a higher demand for premium products. Trends such as premiumisation and humanisation of pets have brought about a substantial rise in pet expenditures. As a result, dog owners are now turning towards high-quality food products as they are concerned about the well-being of their pets.



Currently, dry dog food dominates the global dog food market with a share of around 66%. Dry dog food is followed by dog treats and wet dog food. On a regional level, North America is currently the world's largest market for dog food accounting for around 38% of the total global sales.



North America is followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Eastern Europe and the Middle East and Africa. The report also presents a competitive landscape covering the major players operating in this market. At present, Mars represents the largest player followed by Nestle and Colgate-Palmolive.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Dog Food Industry



6 Performance of Key Regions



7 Market by Product Type



8 Market by Pricing Type



9 Market by Ingredient Type



10 Market by Distribution Channel



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Dog Food Manufacturing Process



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics



16 Key Player Profiles



Mars Petcare Inc.

Nestle Purina PetCare

Hill's Pet Nutrition

Proctor & Gamble Co.

Del Monte Foods

