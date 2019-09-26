Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Outlook Report 2018-2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "4D Printing in Healthcare - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 4D Printing in Healthcare is accounted for $4.34 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $38.66 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period.

Growing technological advancements in 3D printing technology is one of the major factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, demand for organ transplants will create ample opportunities for market growth. However, high cost of production and development may hinder the growth of the market.

4D printing helps to create a 3D physical object by adding smart material layer by layer through computer-operated computer-aided design (CAD) data. 4D printing in healthcare is the latest technology that is going to revolutionize the world of prosthetics and artificial organs. This technology can provide extensive support in the medical field, especially with better and smart medical implants, tools and devices.

By Technology, Selective Laser Sintering segment is constantly enhancing due to its manufacturing benefits. The scope of SLS printing in the healthcare industry includes medical products and dentistry. By geography, North America provides potential growth opportunities owing to the rising demand for organ transplantation in this region.

Some of the key players in 4D Printing in Healthcare market include Stratasys, Ltd, Materialise NV, 3D Systems, Inc, Envisiontec, Organovo Holdings, Inc, Dassault Systmes, EOS GmbH, Electro Optical System, Poietis and Cadence Design Systems.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Programmable Materials

5.2.1 Hydrogels

5.2.2 Shape-Memory Materials

5.2.3 Living Cells

5.3 Equipment

5.3.1 3D Bioprinters

5.3.2 3D Printers

5.4 Software & Services



6 Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Patient-Specific Implants

6.3 Medical and Research Models

6.4 Surgical Guides



7 Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polyjet

7.3 Selective Laser Sintering

7.4 Stereolithography

7.5 Fused Deposition Modelling



8 Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals & Clinics

8.3 Dental Laboratories

8.4 Other End Users



9 Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Stratasys, Ltd.

11.2 Materialise NV

11.3 3D Systems, Inc

11.4 Envisiontec

11.5 Organovo Holdings, Inc

11.6 Dassault Systmes

11.7 EOS GmbH

11.8 Electro Optical System

11.9 Poietis

11.10 Cadence Design Systems



