Global 4K Display Resolution Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

The global 4K display resolution market reached a value of US$ 67.97 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 220.93 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.71% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



4K display resolution has four times as many pixels as high definition (HD) and allows users to see details that remain invisible to any other video format. It has the potential to deliver almost as much depth as three-dimensional (3D) screens and offers a wider color space, increased dynamic range (DR), and a high frame rate (HFR).

Nowadays, 4K cameras and displays are becoming cheaper, smaller, and easier to use. As a result, there is a significant rise in the adoption of 4K display resolution in the aerospace, education, defense, retail, and media and entertainment industries across the globe.



4K Display Resolution Market Trends:



At present, the rising traction of flat-screen television (TVs) around the world currently represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market.

In addition, 4K display resolution finds extensive applications in the healthcare industry for medical imaging as it offers better depth and perspective and richer detail than standard HD.

Besides this, there is currently an increase in the utilization of telemedicine that allows healthcare professionals to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients at a distance using telecommunications technology. Incorporating 4K display resolution can create a more natural experience and increase quality exchange than lower resolution solutions.

Apart from this, using 4K projectors and displays generates a virtual environment where medical professionals can interact with simulated patients, thereby creating more realistic training opportunities. This, coupled with the increasing reliance on smartphones, is fueling the growth of the market. Furthermore, the introduction of 4K enabled consoles that offer a more immersive and advanced gaming experience is anticipated to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AU Optronics Corp., Boe Technology Group Co. Ltd., Canon Inc., EIZO Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, Innolux Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc. (LG Corporation), Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation and Sony Group Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global 4k display resolution market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

display resolution market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global 4k display resolution market?

display resolution market? What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global 4k display resolution market and who are the key players?

display resolution market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global 4K Display Resolution Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Monitor

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Smart TV

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Smartphone

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End User

7.1 Aerospace and Defence

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Business and Education

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Entertainment and Media

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Retail and Advertisement

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 AU Optronics Corp.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Boe Technology Group Co. Ltd.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.3 Canon Inc.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 EIZO Corporation

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.5 Haier Group Corporation

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Innolux Corporation

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 LG Electronics Inc. (LG Corporation)

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Panasonic Corporation

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.11 Sharp Corporation

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11.3 Financials

13.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.12 Sony Group Corporation

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12.3 Financials

13.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

