Global 4K TV Market Report 2022-2023 & 2028: Growing Demand for High-Quality, Immersive Experiences and Subscription Based Services Such as Netflix and Hulu Fueling Growth

04 Sep, 2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "4K TV Market by Technology (OLED Display, Quantum Dot), Screen Size, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global 4K TV market size reached US$ 206.94 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 683.15 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.60% during 2023-2028

The growing demand for high-quality viewing experiences, the widespread product utilization for commercial purposes, easy access to high-speed internet, the increasing establishment of smart homes, and ongoing advancements in display technologies represent some of the key factors driving the market.

4K TVs, or Ultra HD (UHD) TVs, are high-resolution television sets that offer four times the pixel count of standard Full HD (1080p) TVs. They typically have a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, resulting in over 8 million pixels on the screen.

This increased pixel density allows for enhanced clarity, sharpness, finer details, and more lifelike images, making the viewing experience more immersive and enjoyable. 4K TVs reproduce images with greater depth and a wider color spectrum, resulting in more vibrant and realistic visuals.

They support high dynamic range (HDR) technology, which further enhances picture quality by expanding the contrast ratio and color accuracy. In addition to this, 4K TVs offer higher refresh rates than their alternatives. As a result, they are becoming widely popular among consumers and are installed across both residential and commercial sectors.

4K TV Market Trends:

The growing demand for high-quality, immersive viewing experiences among consumers is fueling the demand for 4K TVs that offer superior picture quality and enhanced viewing pleasure.

Besides this, the expanding availability of 4K content, including movies, TV shows, and live events, and the rising popularity of subscription-based streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, is positively impacting the market growth.

Moreover, the surging popularity of gaming is impelling the demand for 4K TVs with enhanced graphics and visual effects, low input lag, and high refresh rates. Concurrent with this, the expanding product utilization for broadcasting major sports events, including the Olympics, FIFA World Cup, and professional leagues, is presenting remunerative growth opportunities for the market.

In addition to this, the increasing product adoption across commercial settings, such as concerts, retail stores, airports, news stations, hotels, resorts, bars, and restaurants, is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, continuous advancements in display technology, such as organic light emitting diode (OLED) and quantum dot light emitting diode (QLED) displays, and the advent of high dynamic range (HDR) and high frame rate (HFR), improving the overall viewing experience are aiding in market expansion.

Other factors, such as rapid urbanization, declining prices of 4K TVs, inflating disposable incomes of individuals, easy access to high-speed internet, and the growing demand for smart homes, are propelling the market forward.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the 4K TV market based on technology. This includes OLED (organic light emitting diode) display and quantum dot. According to the report, OLED (organic light emitting diode) display represented the largest segment.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the 4K TV market based on the screen size has also been provided in the report. This includes below 55 inches, 55-65 inches, and above 65 inches. According to the report, below 55 inches accounted for the largest market share.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the 4K TV market based on the end user. This includes residential and commercial. According to the report, residential represented the largest segment.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for 4K TV. Some of the factors driving the Asia Pacific 4K TV market included the inflating disposable income of individuals, the rising popularity of streaming services, and innovative advancements in display technologies.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global 4K TV market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global 4K TV market?
  • What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity on the global 4K TV market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • Which countries represent the most attractive 4K TV market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on technology?
  • Which is the most attractive technology in the 4K TV market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on screen size?
  • Which is the most attractive screen size in the 4K TV market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
  • Which is the most attractive end user in the 4K TV market?
  • What is the competitive structure of the global 4K TV market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global 4K TV market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

137

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$206.94 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$683.15 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

22.0 %

Regions Covered

Global

Competitive Landscape:

