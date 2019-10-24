Global 4Wd and Awd Light Vehicle Market Forecasts to 2034: Major Suppliers, Top Markets, Technology Trends and Market Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 4Wd and Awd Light Vehicle Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global 4WD (Four Wheel Drive) and AWD (All Wheel Drive) sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

4WD and AWD fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends from case studies of the major VMs' applications

Updated profiles of the major four wheel drive car suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Market size forecasts for the top 14 markets

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive 4WD and AWD sectors globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc



BorgWarner Inc.



Dana Incorporated



GKN Plc



Infrastructure





Merger and acquisition activity





Products



JTEKT Corporation



Magna Powertrain



ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Forecasts

Markets

Australia



China



India



Iran



Japan



Korea



Mercosur



North America



Russia



South Africa



Thailand



Western and Central Europe

Technologies

OEM overviews



BMW and Mini AWD/4WD line-up





BMW xDrive





Fiat-Chrysler AWD/4WD line-up





Jeep





Ford AWD/4WD line-up





General Motors AWD/4WD line-up





Honda AWD/4WD line-up





Honda Real Time 4X4 and SH-AWD





Hyundai-Kia AWD/4WD lineup





Mazda AWD/4WD line-up





Mazda Active Torque-Split





Mercedes-Benz AWD/4WD line-up





Mercedes-Benz 4Matic





Mitsubishi AWD/4WD line-up





Mitsubishi - AWD technology overview





Nissan AWD/4WD line-up





Nissan - AWD technology overview





Subaru AWD/4WD line-up





Suzuki AWD/4WD line-up





Toyota AWD/4WD line-up





Volkswagen Group AWD/4WD line-up





Audi quattro







Audi announces a move away from the Torsen centre differential







Volkswagen 4Motion





Volvo AWD/4WD line-up

List of Tables

Global market fitment/penetration rates of 4WD systems fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)

Global market volumes of 4WD systems fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)

Market fitment/penetration rates of 4WD systems fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)

Market volumes of 4WD systems fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)

