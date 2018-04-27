Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 - Growing Complex Functionalities in the Digital Field Pose a Challenge for Market Growth

The digital forensics market is projected to witness the growth at a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period to reach the total market size of US$5.817 billion by 2023, increasing from US$3.251 billion in 2017.

Digital Forensics helps in the extraction and evaluation of evidence from digital devices such as computers, mobiles, laptops, and others. Internet of things, a higher sophistication of digital crimes and increasing regulatory compliances are major factors driving the Digital Forensics Market growth.

Other factors include increase in a number of digital devices, technology advancements, increasing the need for data recovery and a surge in the usage of cloud computing applications. The rapid advances in this field have enabled declining cost of solutions over a period of time. The surge in demand for these solutions from banking, law enforcement, defence, and technology sector has further contributed to the growth of the market considerably.

However, the growing complex functionalities in the digital field pose a challenge for the market growth.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are LogRhythm, Inc., AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems, Inc. among others.

Segmentation:

By Type:

Computer Forensics

Network Forensics

Cloud forensics

Mobile Device Forensics

Database Forensics

Others

By Industry Verticals:

Healthcare

Education

BFSI

Aerospace and Defence

Communication and Technology

Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Digital Forensics Market By Type



6. Digital Forensics Market By Industry Vertical



7. Digital Forensics Market By Geography



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



LogRhythm, Inc.

AccessData

Paraben Corporation

Binary Intelligence, LLC

FireEye, Inc.

Digital Detective Group Ltd

ASR Data

Cisco Systems, Inc

Global Digital Forensics Inc.

OpenText Corp

