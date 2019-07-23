Global $5+ Bn Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market to 2024 by Offering, Technology, Structure, Application, End User, and Geography

DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market by Offering (Hardware & Software, and Services), Technology, Structure (Tunnels & Bridges, Buildings & Utilities, Dams), Application, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall GTIM market was valued at USD 2.96 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.02 billion by 2024; The GTIM market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019 to 2024.

Drivers

Significant Rise in Infrastructure Investments Across Various Countries

Failure of Geotechnical Structures Results in Loss of Lives and Destruction of Infrastructure, as Well as Financial Losses

Stringent Government Regulations to Make Structures More Sustainable and Safe

Increased Awareness About Benefits of GTIM Tools

Restraints

High Installation and Monitoring Costs

Opportunities

Opportunities in APAC and GCC Countries

Investments in Oil & Gas and Major Energy Projects

Challenges

Dearth of Skilled Labor/Operators for Installation and Calibration of Geotechnical Instruments

Technical Challenges and Operational Factors

Generation of Inaccurate Results Owing to Errors in Readings

Key factors driving the growth of the GTIM market include a significant rise in infrastructure investments across various countries; stringent government regulations to make structures more sustainable and safer; failure of geotechnical structures results in loss of lives and destruction of infrastructure, as well as financial losses; and increased awareness about benefits of GTIM tools.



Strategies such as product launches and developments, contracts, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansions adopted by market players are fueling the growth of the GTIM market. However, the generation of inaccurate results owing to errors in readings, and high installation and monitoring costs are restraining the growth of the market.

From the scientific point of view, geotechnical engineering, to a great extent, includes characterizing the fundamental properties of the soil and measurement of soil or rock deformation. It includes specialized fields such as hydrogeology, rock and soil mechanics, geophysics, and other associated disciplines such as geology. Geotechnical engineering is applied for designing foundations and tunnels and retaining walls, dams, infrastructures, utilities, etc. Presently, geotechnical monitoring is majorly employed in applications such as foundation engineering, geotechnical earth engineering, geo-environmental engineering, and ground improvement.

At present, tunnel engineering is gaining the most benefits of geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring(GTIM) solutions. GTIM is not only essential during the construction activities but it is equally crucial even when the construction activity is over. After the completion of construction, GTIM techniques ensure the safety and security of human lives and structures. The demand for GTIM solutions is high for monitoring critical structures such as tunnels, bridges, dams, mines, and buildings and predicting disturbances in the behavioral aspects of these structures.

Major factors driving the growth of the GTIM market include a significant rise in infrastructure investments across various countries, failure of geotechnical structures results in loss of lives and destruction of infrastructure, as well as financial losses, stringent government regulations to make structures more sustainable and safe and increased awareness about benefits of GTIM tools.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in GTIM Market

4.2 GTIM Market, By Structure

4.3 GTIM Market in Americas, By Region and Structure

4.4 GTIM Market, By End User

4.5 GTIM Market, By Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

6 GTIM Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware and Software

6.2.1 APAC is Growing at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period

6.2.1.1 Sensors

6.2.1.2 Piezometers

6.2.1.3 Inclinometers

6.2.1.4 Extensometers

6.2.1.5 Data Acquisition System (DASS)

6.2.1.6 Software

6.2.1.7 Others

6.3 Services

6.3.1 The Americas Held the Largest Share of the GTIM Market for Services in 2018

7 GTIM Market, By Networking Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wired Networking Technology

7.2.1 Wired Technology is the Most Commonly Used Networking Technology in Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Applications

7.3 Wireless Technology

7.3.1 Wireless Instruments have the Great Potential to Expand Their Use in Geotechnical Engineering

8 GTIM Market, By Structure

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tunnels and Bridges

8.2.1 APAC has Started Using Geotechnical Monitoring Techniques to Its Almost Every project

8.3 Buildings and Utilities

8.3.1 The Need for Buildings and Utilities is Growing With Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization

8.4 Dams

8.4.1 The Major Factor That Makes APAC the Fastest-Growing Market is the Government Mandate to Employ Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Instruments for Dams and Other Major Structures

8.5 Others

8.5.1 The Geotechnical Monitoring Technique is Implemented in Mining Facilities to Maintain the Safety of Workers, Instruments, and Structures

9 Applications of GTIM Techniques

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Measurement of Pore Water Pressure

9.2.1 Prediction of Slope Stability

9.3 Measurement of Rock/Soil Stress

9.3.1 Soil Stability

9.3.2 Rock Stability

9.4 Monitoring of Lateral Deformation

9.5 Monitoring of Vertical Deformation

10 GTIM Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Buildings and Infrastructure

10.2.1 Countries Such as the US and Canada are Increasingly Adopting Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Techniques to Ensure Safety and Security of Structures and People

10.3 Energy & Power

10.3.1 The Growth of the GTIM Market for the Energy & Power Vertical is Driven By Nuclear Power, Geothermal Power, Hydroelectric Power, and Wind Power Projects Across the World

10.4 Oil & Gas

10.4.1 in the Oil & Gas Sector, Geotechnical Monitoring Plays A Vital Role in Maintaining the Safety of Structures

10.5 Mining

10.5.1 The Geotechnical Monitoring Technique Helps Predict Alarming Situations to Protect the Mine and Miners From Hazards

11 GTIM Market, By Geography

Company Profiles



Key Players



Fugro

Keller Group PLC

Nova Metrix LLC

Geokon, Incorporated

Geocomp Corporation

Sisgeo S.R.L.

COWI A/S

James Fisher and Sons PLC

and Sons PLC Deep Excavation LLC

RST Instruments Ltd.

Other Ecosystem Players



Geomotion Singapore

Eustis Engineering LLC.

DST Consulting Engineers Inc.

Geosig Ltd.

Smart Structures

Amberg Technologies

Wood PLC

Progressive Machine Tools

Sixense Soldata

Terracon



