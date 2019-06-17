Global "5 For The Fight Month" Campaign Culminates in $1M Raised for Cancer Research

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the month of May, 5 For The Fight , a global movement inviting everyone to give $5 for the fight against cancer, raised $1 million worldwide to fund cancer research. The organization, started by Qualtrics in 2016, designated May as its first annual "5 For The Fight Month," a campaign inviting companies to come together to raise funds for this effort.

The campaign's signature event is 5K For The Fight, a global, virtual run where individuals from around the world run 5 kilometers to help raise money towards cancer research. In the inaugural year, more than 1,200 participants from over 25 countries and 30 cities - from Australia, Canada, Cambodia, Croatia, France, Germany, Tokyo, and more - all joined the 5K.

"With 5 For The Fight Month, we are carving out a new global tradition in the fight against cancer, without the logistics and expenses of traditional events," said Lori Morency Kun, head of social impact at Qualtrics. "Our goal is to eradicate cancer by supporting the top cancer researchers in the world. During our initial 5 For The Fight Month, Qualtrics employees alone raised more than $500,000 and received matching donors from Qualtrics leadership. We raised more than $1 million just in the first year!"

Organizations can get involved with 5 For The Fight in a number of ways, including employee giving and point-of-sale donations. To date, employees at 22 companies across more than 20 cities have joined the movement to donate at least $5 per pay period to the fight against cancer year-round. Employee giving has made it possible for 5 For The Fight to fund groundbreaking cancer research at leading institutes in Australia, Ireland, and the United States. Additionally, organizations such as J Dawgs have donated 100 percent of their proceeds from dedicated product sales to 5 For The Fight.

"Thanks to 5 For The Fight, we are researching how we can better harness the immune system to kill cancer cells and better treat cancer patients," said Sylvie Amu, Ph.D., researcher at the translational research centre at University College Cork in Ireland, who is supported through donations from 5 For The Fight. "I'm honored to work with 5 For The Fight and one of their partners, Breakthrough Cancer Research, whose collective goals are very much aligned with my own: to help eradicate cancer."

5 For The Fight was started by Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, who has been committed to cancer research since the company's inception when one of its founders was diagnosed with cancer. Thankfully, he recovered, and now Qualtrics focuses its philanthropic efforts on funding cancer research.

Join the global movement to create a cure for cancer at 5ForTheFight.org or by emailing hello@5forthefight.org .

About 5 For The Fight:

In 2016, Qualtrics launched 5 For The Fight, a global campaign inviting everyone to donate $5 for the fight against cancer in honor of someone who has been touched by the disease. 100% of funds donated go directly to the world's leading cancer researchers. The 501c3 was created by Qualtrics and, with Qualtrics as the sponsor, 5 For The Fight is featured on the Utah Jazz NBA jersey patch. To learn more visit 5ForTheFight.org.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is the technology platform that organizations use to collect, manage, and act on experience data, also called X-data™. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action, used by teams, departments, and entire organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand—on one platform. Over 10,000 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics to consistently build products that people love, create more loyal customers, develop a phenomenal employee culture, and build iconic brands. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com .

