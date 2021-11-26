Global $512M+ Exosome Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market, 2026 | Featuring Profiles of Codiak Biosciences, Evox Therapeutics, Exosome Diagnostics, Hansabiomed Life Sciences, Nanosomix, and SBI

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for exosome diagnostics and therapeutics should grow from $97.8 million in 2021 to $512.6 million by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.3% for the period of 2021-2026.

The exosome diagnostic market should grow from $57.1 million in 2021 to $321.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 41.3% for the period of 2021-2026.

in 2021 to by 2026, at a CAGR of 41.3% for the period of 2021-2026. The exosome therapeutics market should grow from $33.1 million in 2021 to $169.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 38.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

This report represents a current and important business tool to evaluate new commercial opportunities in the exosome diagnostic, therapeutic and research tool markets. The geographic scope of this study covers the U.S. and companies worldwide. This market is complex and consists of a number of different sectors, each affected differently by scientific and technological development. The report identifies the main positive and negative factors in each sector and forecasts further trends and product and assay development in every category of this industry.

The report includes:

An updated review of the global market for exosome diagnostics and therapeutics within the biotech research industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation and forecast the overall global market size, and corresponding market share analysis by application, end-user, and geographic region

Description of immunological compatibility, cargo capabilities and other intrinsic therapeutic activities of exosomes

Evaluation of exosome proteins and nucleic acids as diagnostic biomarkers and discussion of their impact on microRNA, liquid biopsy and stem cell research industry

Information on bioinformatics databases for exosome research and product development, including as ExoCarta, Vesiclopedia and EVpedia

Impact of exosome research on specific biopharmaceutical market and summary of details for major companies researching and producing exosome products

A relevant patent analysis on Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics in the U.S., Europe and Japan

and Competitive landscape of the major players operating within the global market, and their global rankings and company share analysis

Profile descriptions of the leading vendor companies

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Exosome Therapeutics Market

Chapter 5 Exosome Diagnostics Market

Chapter 6 Exosome Therapeutics Market

Chapter 7 Exosome Reagents and Research Tools Market

Chapter 8 Global Exosome Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market by End-user

Chapter 9 Global Exosome Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market by Region

Chapter 10 Impact of Exosome Research on Specific Biopharmaceutical Markets

Chapter 11 Patents and Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 12 Market Summary

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Codiak Biosciences

Evox Therapeutics Ltd.

Exosome Diagnostics Inc.

Hansabiomed Life Sciences Ltd. (Lonza)

Nanosomix Inc.

System Biosciences (SBI)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sqaabr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

