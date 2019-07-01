Global $52.1Bn Pain Management Drugs Market Outlook 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pain Management Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pain management drugs market was worth US$ 38.9 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach US$ 52.1 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024

High prevalence of chronic pain diseases and increasing geriatric population are among the key factors driving the global pain management drugs market. In 2018, around 991 Million people across the globe were more than 60 years old. By 2024, we expect these figures to reach 1.18 Billion. With the prevalence of chronic pain being significantly higher in older adults, this represents a key factor driving the demand of pain management drugs.

Additionally, the increasing number of hospitalization cases, a huge demand-supply gap for effective neuropathic pain management drugs, and application of innovative and advance therapies, are also catalyzing the growth of the market.

Furthermore, increasing occurrence of chronic diseases such as cancer, arthritis, heart attacks and diabetes along with neurological issues are also boosting the global demand for these drugs.

Moreover, factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, improving R&D, rising consumer awareness, and significant government support for improving healthcare services are also driving the growth of the market.

Key Questions Answered

How has the global pain management drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global pain management drugs industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug class?

What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global pain management drugs industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global pain management drugs industry?

What is the structure of the global pain management drugs industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global pain management drugs industry?

What are the profit margins in the global pain management drugs industry?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pain Management Drugs Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Drug Class

5.4 Market Breakup by Indication

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Drug Class

6.1 NSAIDs

6.2 Anesthetics

6.3 Anticonvulsants

6.4 Antimigraine Agents

6.5 Antidepressants

6.6 Opioids

6.7 Others



7 Market Breakup by Indication

7.1 Musculoskeletal Pain

7.2 Surgical & Trauma Pain

7.3 Cancer Pain

7.4 Neuropathic Pain

7.5 Migraine Pain

7.6 Obstetrical Pain

7.7 Fibromyalgia Pain

7.8 Burn Pain

7.9 Dental/Facial Pain

7.10 Pediatric Pain

7.11 Others



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Hospital Pharmacies

8.2 Retail Pharmacies

8.3 Online Pharmacies



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Inc.

14.3.2 Pfizer Inc.

14.3.3 Eli Lilly & Company

14.3.4 Endo Health Solutions Inc.

14.3.5 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

14.3.6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

14.3.7 Merck & Co. Inc.

14.3.8 Allergen Inc.

14.3.9 Novartis AG

14.3.10 Johnson & Johnson

14.3.11 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

14.3.12 Purdue Pharma L.P.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nmnss9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

